ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James sees dynamic potential in Rockets guards Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyyHN_0dZIotPy00
Screencap via AT&T SportsNet Southwest

As Tuesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers concluded, two players from opposing teams were seen embracing one another. It was more than just the usual “good game” celebratory ritual, which takes place after seemingly every game.

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James, who is considered by some as the best to ever play the game, took the time to offer advice and encouragement to Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. after Los Angeles defeated Houston at Toyota Center, 132-123.

The future first-ballot NBA Hall of Famer spoke about the interaction during his postgame press conference:

What I told Kevin Porter after the game… I think is going to make him an even better player. His ability to play with the ball. He has some of the best handles and shiftiness in our league, but he is also finding his teammates as well. He is playing the three-level game where he can stand on the perimeter and make shots, get to the rim and make shots, and when the defense cracks down, he can make plays as well. What can separate him, as well, is that he is playing point guard early in his career.

Porter isn’t the only player that LeBron James has taken notice of from the Houston Rockets. James also had some positive things to say when it came to rookie shooting guard Jalen Green and recognizes that the two playing together will benefit the Rockets in the future.

“They are two dynamic young guys who are very explosive,” James said postgame. “With Jalen Green, his ability to come off pin-downs and rise and shoot, he is going to get better and better as his game evolves. The athleticism that both of them presents is really good.”

After the press conference, James reiterated how much he liked Porter and Green, who combined for 46 points against the Lakers while making 9-of-18 shots (50.0%) from 3-point range. He said their confidence on the court and unwillingness to back down would take them far.

One could imagine that James was referring to the one-on-one matchup he had late in the game versus Green, in which the rookie cleared the left side of the court to take on the former five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection. Green stared him in the face as he made his move past James to get to the rim. Although Green missed the shot, he let James know he was not afraid to take on one of the NBA’s best players.

Although the Rockets lost, the experience of playing against such a great player like LeBron James was acknowledged by Porter.

“Bron (LeBron) is Bron,” Porter Jr. said. “I love playing against Bron, because he is the best in the world and the face of the league.”

Houston will have a two-day break before it closes the year against the Miami Heat on New Year’s Eve and brings in the new year against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Jalen Green
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Rockets should suspend Kevin Porter Jr., Christian Wood

Kevin Porter Jr. should be suspended for a week. Or longer. And if the unpredictable Porter quits on the Rockets again, a rebuilding franchise will instantly know what Cleveland believed: Porter isn’t worth the trouble. Christian Wood should be suspended for a few games. And the worst team in...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#Toyota Center#Nba Hall#Bigsargesportz
SkySports

Huge Rockets locker room bust-up leads to Kevin Porter Jr. 'throwing object' and leaving arena; Christian Wood 'refuses to play second half'

A massive Houston Rockets half-time bust-up reportedly led to two players refusing to play in the second half, with one of them leaving the Toyota Center completely. Rockets point guard Kevin Porter Jr. also reportedly "threw an object" during the half-time altercation prior to departing the arena during Saturday's 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. Threw Object At Coach During Argument

Things really could not be going worse for the Houston Rockets, and things seemed to boil over for Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday. The 21-year-old mysteriously left the Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, not playing or appearing on the bench at all in the second half. Turns out, it was because of a confrontation with an assistant coach.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Kevin Porter Jr. ditched Rockets at halftime of loss, drove home

Kevin Porter Jr. is a talented player who is notorious for being a head case. His questionable behavior was on display yet again on Saturday night. Porter played only 16 minutes in his Houston Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. That’s because he left the Toyota Center at halftime and drove home after he was upset about being called out by a coach, according to reports.
NBA
numberfire.com

Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh) probable for Rockets on Saturday

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Porter is dealing with a thigh ailment, but it seems like he'll be good to go for Saturday night's tilt. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tipoff.
NBA
Fox News

Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr again shows troubling side in another immature flareup

Apparently, not even John Lucas can save Kevin Porter Jr. from himself. In the event you don’t know about Porter, just know he is a major basketball talent and guard for the Houston Rockets. But he has proven to have a shaky temper, general bad attitude and doesn’t seem to respond well to authority.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

59K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy