Denver shooter published books describing similar attacks, naming two victims

 4 days ago
The late 47-year-old man accused of fatally shooting five people in the Denver area on Monday had written multiple books that described similar attacks, including the names of two victims in his real-life spree.

Lyndon McLeod had self-published racist and misogynistic books in which he wrote about killing Michael Swinyard and Alicia Cardenas, The Denver Post reported on Wednesday. Both were shot to death on Monday.

In the first book that McLeod wrote, a character named “Michael Swinyard” is killed at his residence on Williams Street by another character named “Lyndon McLeod.” Swinyard was allegedly killed by McLeod at his Williams Street apartment.

“The murders were like food in the belly, like wine at rest on the tongue,” the book reportedly reads. “Killing people nourished the soul.”

Cardenas was also killed by the “Lyndon McLeod” character in one of the books, USA Today reported.

Denver Police Commander Matt Clark said on Tuesday that "it does appear that the offender was targeting specific people in this case,” noting that the suspect had “business” or “personal” relationships with most of them, according to USA Today.

"We are aware of the books written by McLeod, which are a component of our active, ongoing investigation into the shooting incidents that occurred in Denver," Denver Police Department spokesman Doug Schepman said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if authorities knew about the books before the shooting occurred.

McLeod traveled to multiple tattoo parlors, a residence, a restaurant, a Hyatt House hotel and a shopping center during his deadly rampage.

Five people were killed, in addition to McLeod, who was shot to death by a Lakewood, Colo., police agent. Two other people, including that agent, were injured during the shootings, USA Today reported.

Updated at 3:35 p.m.

