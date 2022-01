The cities of Washington, Brighton and Keota will soon see savings on water quality loans thanks to a recent interest rate reduction. The Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently announced that 30 municipalities with current State Revolving Fund loans for water quality projects will save a total of more than $7.6 million in interest over the remaining life of their loans as a result of their interest rate being reduced from 3% to 1.75%.

KEOTA, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO