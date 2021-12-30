ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Portsmouth

By Amanda Barren
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – A man is still in the hospital after being hit by a train.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 Block of 10th St., around 3:30 p.m.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer tells 13 News that the man who was hit was alert and talking, but due to the nature of his injuries, he was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

Chief Brewer said that the train was headed south and the man, who is 42 years old, was walking on the tracks headed north.

She said it is not known why he was walking on the tracks at this time.

