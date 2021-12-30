ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In wake of children's death, benefit planned for victims of fatal house fire

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
A benefit for the family of two children killed in a fire Monday, Dec. 27, on the 1200 block of Thorn Street in West Utica has been planned for Sunday, Jan. 9.

The benefit will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at the North Utica Community Center on Riverside Drive, the Utica Police Department announced on Facebook. The family is asking any for nonmonetary donations to be held until the event, police said.

Utica police and firefighters responded to the fire just after 5 a.m. Monday. While others inside the residence were able to escape, the two children — ages 6 and 7 — succumbed to their injuries after being hospitalized, police said.

"There has been numerous inquiries and offers of donations for the family affected by the Thorn Street fire," the department wrote on their Facebook page. "The Family wishes to extend their gratitude to everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe or have offered other tangible donations."

At least two fundraisers have been set up on the website GoFundMe under either the children's or family's name, including one that has raised nearly $36,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

H. Rose Schneider is the public safety reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com.

