ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Alta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to staffing shortages

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YkW3i_0dZIndVN00

ALTA, Utah — Due to staffing shortages, Alta is canceling their New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade and Fireworks show.

“We hope to continue this beautiful tradition next year,” Alta Ski Area said in a post.

Skier services and operations were disrupted last week after a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Salt Lake Tribune (SLT).

One visitor from California told the SLT that Alta is a “COVID nightmare.”


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Utah State
CBS LA

Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood’s Mountain Roads

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency vehicle can’t get through. “This is absolutely unacceptable,” the caption on the post says. “The blatant disregard of the ‘no parking’ zones puts residents and visitors at risk.” To the west along the 5 Freeway, the Grapevine was closed Sunday by 9:30 a.m. to visitors due to the snow play area’s small parking lot filling up fast. A spontaneous day of snow play and sledding is one the pleasures of living in Southern California, but snow play areas be hard to reach before they fill up. Many areas where people congregate for a day of sledding are actually private property alongside narrow and winding mountain roads that are usually “no parking” zones that carry a $150 fine if drivers are caught parking there.
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alta#The Salt Lake Tribune#Slt#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
VTDigger

Stowe board rejects parking lot proposal for ski area

The proposal put forth by Stowe Mountain Resort was aimed at alleviating traffic, but the review board had concerns about how it would impact the character of the area. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stowe board rejects parking lot proposal for ski area.
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
330K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy