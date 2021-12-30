Alta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to staffing shortages

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency vehicle can’t get through. “This is absolutely unacceptable,” the caption on the post says. “The blatant disregard of the ‘no parking’ zones puts residents and visitors at risk.” To the west along the 5 Freeway, the Grapevine was closed Sunday by 9:30 a.m. to visitors due to the snow play area’s small parking lot filling up fast. A spontaneous day of snow play and sledding is one the pleasures of living in Southern California, but snow play areas be hard to reach before they fill up. Many areas where people congregate for a day of sledding are actually private property alongside narrow and winding mountain roads that are usually “no parking” zones that carry a $150 fine if drivers are caught parking there.

WRIGHTWOOD, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO