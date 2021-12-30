ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County surpasses 10K total COVID cases

By The Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 4 days ago
Saline County has reached another milestone in the impact COVID-19 has had, with the total number of cases in the county passing the 10,000 mark this week.

The Saline County Health Department reported 196 new cases from Monday to Wednesday, bringing the total to 10,084. The county has 959 currently active cases and 22 hospitalizations at Salina Regional Health Center due to COVID-19.

Additionally, there have been 187 total deaths due to the virus, with three more residents dying from Monday to Wednesday.

The county said just over 200 new people have been vaccinated against COVID, which brings the total number of residents vaccinated to 28,887, or 53.3% of the population.

Finally, the health department continues to encourage the following steps that residents can take to help prevent the spread of COVID, which also prevents mutations of the virus:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID. You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.
  • Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots," as determined by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a list of which can be found at www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov
  • If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

