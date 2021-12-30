ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pacers top scorer Malcolm Brogdon enters protocol

 4 days ago

At least three more members of the Indiana Pacers entered the NBA health and safety protocol on Thursday, including leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon, ESPN reported.

Also put into the protocol were guard Chris Duarte and forward Isaiah Jackson. Guard Jeremy Lamb entered the protocol on Wednesday.

Brogdon, 29, is averaging 19.0 points and 6.1 assists — also a team high — in 26 games (all starts) this season. He missed Indiana’s past three games due to an Achilles’ injury.

Duarte, 24, has contributed 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 33 games (25 starts).

Jackson, 19, has appeared in nine games, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds.

Lamb, a 29-year-old guard, has averages of 6.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 26 games.

Indiana signed swingman Nate Hinton to a 10-day contract on Thursday. Hinton, 22, averaged 2.0 points in 21 games for Dallas last season when Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was with the Mavericks’ organization.

The Pacers host the Chicago Bulls in a New Year’s Eve matinee on Friday, then embark on a two-game road trip that will take them to Cleveland on Sunday and to New York to face the Knicks on Tuesday.

–Field Level Media

