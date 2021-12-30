ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Mile of Music's New Year's Encore Eve canceled day before event due to COVID-19 concerns

By Kelli Arseneau, Appleton Post-Crescent
 4 days ago
APPLETON – In light of the recent surge of the omicron strand of COVID-19, Mile of Music's New Year's Encore Eve was canceled Thursday.

The event was scheduled for Friday night at Gibson Community Music Hall and was set to feature a lineup of bands.

In a news release, Mile of Music said the last-minute decision was a result of a combination of factors, including the surge in COVID-19 cases among both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and concerns about the in-person event expressed by multiple ticketholders, artists and members of the organizing team.

More information will come for people who purchased tickets to the event, the news release said.

Mile of Music's New Year's Encore Eve has been an annual New Year's celebration since 2013, featuring some of the popular bands from Appleton's Mile of Music festival, which takes place across College Avenue every August. The summer festival, which also began in 2013, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returned this past summer with some social distancing regulations in place.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

biff lomen
3d ago

probably good thing...don't need masks to bring in a better year..need common sense & stand on your own two feet..not being bullied into something unproven & political

