Baylor is the clear choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. And the voters seem to agree on the group of teams behind the Bears, too. The reigning national champions kept their firm hold on the top spot Monday, earning all 61 first-place votes for the third time in four weeks. It also marked the second straight week that there were no new teams entering the rankings, with the poll representing another reshuffling of the same group, including an unchanged top seven.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO