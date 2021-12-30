ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson not spotted at practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not present on Thursday for the portion of the team’s practice that was open to the media.

Jackson’s reported absence comes one day after he was listed as a limited participant due to an ankle injury.

The 2019 NFL MVP had been sidelined since he was injured on Dec. 12 in a 24-22 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Tyler Huntley came off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday and returned to practice. He started Baltimore’s 31-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19 before Josh Johnson found himself under center in the Ravens’ 41-21 setback to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

The Ravens (8-7) aim to snap a four-game losing skid on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Rams (11-4).

Jackson, 24, has thrown for 2,882 yards with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games this season. He also has rushed 767 yards and two scores.

Huntley, 23, has thrown for 743 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in parts of five games this season. He has rushed for 168 yards and two scores.

–Field Level Media

