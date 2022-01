YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The driver of the vehicle that left it's lane and struck two other vehicles may have been suffering a medical episode, according to the York County Coroner. Heath Wilson, 48, of York Township, was driving a Dodge truck that lost control Wednesday afternoon. Wilson was on the I-83 exit ramp that merges with northbound Queen Street around 2:44 p.m. The truck left the road, went through grass and crashed into a Dodge sedan that was going northbound on South Queen Street.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO