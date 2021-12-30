ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New specialty license plate brings attention to water safety

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150W9R_0dZIkwCz00

A new specialty license plate offered by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is raising awareness on water safety.

Residents can purchase the license plate starting Jan. 1, 2022. It says "Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water" and features a photo of Josh taking a swim.

The plate will be sold for $5 annually for an assigned alphanumeric plate number or $40 annually for a custom message.

Fees from the plate will be distributed to a fund that's used for programs that educate the public, especially children, on water safety and why it's important to stay away from water unless accompanied by an adult.

“Purchasing specialty license plates are a great way for Nebraskans to support good causes like the Josh the Otter, Be Safe Around Water campaign,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV.

All specialty plates can be purchased online here . Plates will be sent to the purchaser's county treasurer.

See a full-sized image of the specialty license plate below.

Nebraska DMV

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting Jan. 1, 2022, drivers in Colorado will have to begin getting new license plates as part of the the state’s license plate reissue program, which the state says aims to improve safety for first responders and driver, by ensuring cars have reflective and legible license plates.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
thelakemurraynews.net

New license plate available

Beginning January 1 vehicle and motorcycle owners can get a 250th Year Anniversary Revolutionary War specialty license plate. The plate is to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War and is available to all South Carolina residents for the price of regular vehicle registration. Governor McMaster signed the plate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
castlepinesconnection.com

Convenient license plate renewal

The days of taking a number and waiting for a turn at the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to renew expiring license plates are limited. Throughout the state, self-service DMV kiosks are located in frequented locations like libraries and grocery stores. Douglas County residents can stop at six different King Soopers locations to renew their license plates, check the status of a vehicle title, and print a duplicate vehicle registration – all while making a grocery store run.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
KTAR.com

Arizona unveils 15 specialty license plates, including several options for veterans

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Division unveiled 15 specialty license plates Tuesday, including several options for veterans. The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services sponsored 11 of the plates, which are available to former military members or immediate family members of someone who has been previously issued a veterans plate.
ARIZONA STATE
WOWT

Josh the Otter license plates hitting the road in 2022

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln nonprofit Josh the Otter is ringing in the new year with new Josh the Otter license plates that will raise awareness for water safety across the state. It’s all to honor Joshua Collingsworth. 13 years ago, 3-year-old Joshua Collingsworth drowned in a backyard pool. His...
LINCOLN, NE
obxtoday.com

Design chosen for license plate honoring N.C. Aquariums

A design has been picked for North Carolina license plates that honor the N.C. Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, but there are still more steps ahead to get it on the back of vehicles. Now it will take 500 requests by February 2022 for the plates to be approved and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Safety#License Plates#Nebraskans#Otter#Nebraska Dmv Download
Fox 19

New Ohio license plate design becomes standard Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s new license plate design, which caught flack from people on social media shortly after it was introduced, becomes the new state standard starting Wednesday. The “Sunrise in Ohio” design features a skyline, farm field, waterway, hills, and includes a child swinging from a tree...
OHIO STATE
WCIA

Champaign City Council approves license plate readers, gunshot detectors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council approved on Tuesday night a measure to install license plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city starting in March of 2022. The final vote was 6-3, including a yes vote from Mayor Deb Feinen. The approved plan will see 46 readers and detectors installed in the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

New regulations could mandate vehicle tech to prevent drunk driving

There’s been much talk about the infrastructure bill being fought over in Washington. There is a provision in the infrastructure law seeking to mandate all vehicles integrate technology to help prevent drunk driving in the near future. If the law moves forward with provisions in place, automotive manufacturers would be required to incorporate technology to stop vehicle owners from driving … Continue reading
CARS
CBS19

New law goes into effect Jan. 1 for Disabled Veteran license plates

TYLER, Texas — Do you have a Disabled Veteran license plate? If so, the following information will be very important to you as we get ready to ring in 2022. As of Jan. 1, 2022, anyone parking in a disabled parking space must have a disabled person license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access (ISA). Currently, disabled veteran license plates do not feature the ISA.
TYLER, TX
nbc11news.com

New state license plate laws to take effect in 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Starting Jan. 1, 2022, drivers in Colorado will have to begin getting new license plates as part of the the state’s license plate reissue program, which the state says aims to improve safety for first responders and driver, by ensuring cars have reflective and legible license plates.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy