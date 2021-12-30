U.S. Forest Service: Lost Cove Fire remains at 1,000 acres with 60% contained

NEBO, N.C. (WJHL) — The United States Forest Service on Thursday provided an update on a wildfire that has been ravaging an area near Grandfather Mountain since last weekend.

Rainfall overnight helped to extinguish some flames, with the fire 60% contained, but the 0.2 inches of rain was not enough to extinguish the now 1,000-acre fire completely.

Firefighters have shifted gear by monitoring hot spots along the fire line. A release from the U.S. Forest Service revealed the fire — dubbed the Lost Cove Fire —has damaged an extensive area between Lost Cove Creek and Gragg Prong.

It is described as a low-intensity fire with some remaining pockets of fuel in its interior. The release states it left both burned and unburned areas in remote parts of the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area.

Firefighters continue to use drones to monitor the fire and hot spots, allowing them to gain access to remote terrain — even while it’s raining. Mapping out the hotspots will help push the focus to these areas as the weather dries out within the next two days.

Emergency closures that remain include the Huntfish Falls Trail, Darkside Cliffs Trail, Lost Cove Loop Trail, Timber Ridge Trail and sections of the Mountains to Sea Trail following Gragg Prong between Roseboro and Pineola roads.

The public is asked to avoid the Lost Cove Wilderness Study area until the fire is completely contained.

Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Services as well as local fire departments remain on the scene.

The cause of the Lost Cove Fire remains under investigation.

