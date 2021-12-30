Ongoing sewage spill happening in the Yantic/Thames rivers in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is working to stop a sewage spill in the Yantic/Thames rivers.

DEEP said the ongoing sewage spill is due to an underwater main break at the lower end of Holly Hock Island. People are being advised to avoid recreating in the waters below the island.

No additional information was released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.