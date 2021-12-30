ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Ongoing sewage spill happening in the Yantic/Thames rivers in Norwich

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOm4j_0dZIkbuy00

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is working to stop a sewage spill in the Yantic/Thames rivers.

DEEP said the ongoing sewage spill is due to an underwater main break at the lower end of Holly Hock Island. People are being advised to avoid recreating in the waters below the island.

No additional information was released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WTNH

New Haven mayor, health officials provide update on COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and city health officials are going to provide an update on COVID-19 in the city on Monday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will discuss COVID-19 in the city at the New Haven Fire Training Academy. At the same time, COVID-19 […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

City of Hartford reinstates indoor mask mandate until end of January

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An indoor mask mandate is now in effect in Hartford through the end of the month, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday. “We all hope that the omicron surge will soon peak and that we’ll see case rates fall, but with the current numbers, we’ve got to do whatever we can, even […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State police investigation underway on North Street in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – There is an active state police investigation underway in Norwich on Monday morning. The investigation is taking place on North Street. State police are on scene, but have not released any information at this time. Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.
WTNH

City of Milford holding Covid test kit drive-thru distributions on Monday

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford will be holding Covid-19 test kit drive-thru distributions at two locations on Monday. On Sunday, the city announced that on Janurary 3rd, they will be handing out the test kits from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., or until they distribute all of the kits. Officials said the State of Connecticut […]
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Thames#Weather#Uban Construction#Wtnh#News 8
WTNH

Wolcott hands out COVID-19 test kits

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents are finally getting at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits promised by the state. It comes after shipment delays postponed distribution plans in municipalities across the state. Wolcott was one of the first to hand out the kits Saturday afternoon. Cars started lining up around 9:00 a.m. in the parking lot […]
WOLCOTT, CT
WTNH

Several Conn. schools closed or started late Monday due to COVID-19

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — With school districts returning from holiday break, there were a handful of delays and cancellations. Districts are navigating the recent spike in COVID-19 cases along with a significant number of teacher and staff absences. Drive your kids to school, if you can. That is the advice from the superintendent of schools […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

COVID-19 test kits being distributed across Conn., more anticipated in the coming days

Conn. (WTNH) — The anticipated distribution of COVID-19 test kits has begun across the state amid the uptick in COVID cases across Connecticut. Distribution began this weekend, with more towns scheduling drive-through or pick-up options through early next week. Proof of residency is required at all sites, and there is a limit of one or […]
WTNH

Waterbury rings-in New Year with Post University fireworks show

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Waterbury had the chance to say goodbye to 2021 and ring-in 2022 by celebrating with a fireworks display presented by Post University. As the saying goes, the show must go on. Although bad weather postponed Saturday night’s fireworks, Post university was able to move forward with the fireworks display […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Crews put out early morning Hartford fire on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Fire crews were on scene putting out hot spots from a commercial building in Hartford Sunday morning. The Hartford Fire Department says a single-story vacant building on 284 Albany Ave caught fire in the early morning hours. The call came in around 12:47 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters were seen hosing the top […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Ansonia Public Schools closed this week due to COVID-related staffing issues

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Ansonia Public Schools will be closed this week due to COVID-19-related staffing issues, Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco announced Monday. DiBacco said remote learning is currently not an option, so these days will be added to the end of the school year, making their tentative last day of school June 10. “At […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Lamont, health officials urge people to take action now against COVID-19

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont and state health officials continue urging people to get vaccinated and boosted as the omicron COVID-19 variant runs rampant in Connecticut. The statewide positivity rate hit 21.5%, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said during a press conference Monday morning. Lamont said he would not impose any statewide […]
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Lamont: Over 400K at-home COVID test kits delivered to CT on Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut received an initial partial delivery of at-home COVID-19 test kits on Friday morning, according to state officials. During a press conference on Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont confirmed that the state has received 426,000 rapid test kits and says there are more to come. News 8 has learned that regional distribution […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Notable Connecticut criminal cases could see progress in ’22

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — With a pandemic-caused court backlog expected to continue easing in 2022, the year could bring resolutions in several notable criminal cases. Those include Michelle Troconis, who’s charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos. There’s former MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan, who faces a murder charge […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford police investigating shooting on Broad Street that left a man injured

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place on Sunday evening. Police responded to Broad Street around 10:25 p.m. for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, a victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim, a man in his 30s, was brought to the […]
WTNH

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker sworn in for another term

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It was an inauguration unlike any other in New Haven. Masked up and spaced apart, city leaders were sworn-in on Saturday without their loved ones or community members able to be there in person as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Streaming the ceremony to a virtual audience, Mayor Justin Elicker, the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

4-foot alligator rescued in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An alligator was rescued in the town of Guilford, according to police. The Guilford Police Department said the alligator, named Stella, was transferred to an aquarium where she will “live her best alligator life.” “She really looked to be smiling (looks are deceiving),” the police department said in a Facebook post. Police […]
GUILFORD, CT
WTNH

State Sen. Will Haskell will not seek reelection in 2022

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — State Sen. Will Haskell (D-Westport) announced Monday he would not seek reelection in 2022. After serving two terms, Haskell said he plans to attend law school and spend more time with loved ones. “I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to represent the people of the 26th District over […]
WESTPORT, CT
WTNH

WTNH

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy