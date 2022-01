One person was pronounced dead following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night in La Quinta. The crash happened on Dune Palm Road and Highway 111 at approximately 10:29 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed one person died at the scene. That person has not been publicly identified at this time. A second person sustained minor injuries from the The post One person killed in multi-vehicle crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.

LA QUINTA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO