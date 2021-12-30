ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 US vehicles over safety issues

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, OLAFIMIHAN OSHIN
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkE4Z_0dZIkMsB00

( The Hill ) – Tesla has recalled nearly 500,000 U.S.-based vehicles due to safety concerns.

In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)  on Wednesday, Tesla said it plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 over concerns that the car’s rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which the company said could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.

The company is also recalling up to 119,909 Model S cars made between 2014 and 2021 due to the car’s front trunk latch being misaligned, which Tesla said could prevent the secondary hood latch from engaging and result in the hood opening unexpectedly, according to another Wednesday letter to NHTSA.

HEALTH: FDA reportedly expected to approve boosters for 12 to 15 year-olds

Tesla will inspect the recalled vehicles and make any necessary repairs free of any charge to their owners, per the letters.

This comes after NHTSA announced last week that Tesla owners would no longer be able to play video games on a Tesla console while driving, saying the company would send a software update that would cause the “Passenger Play” function to lock and cease working when the vehicles are in motion, according to CBS .

Shortly before that announcement, the agency opened an investigation into reports about Tesla’s video game consoles distracting drivers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

UPDATE: Victim identified in Christmas day house fire

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 9:30 A.M. — The victim of a fatal house fire in Beckley on Christmas Day has been identified. According to Detective Allard with the Beckley Police Department, the victim was Veronica Ward, 38, of Beckley. The cause of her death was due to smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes on I-64 now open

UPDATE: 1/3/2022 10:30 a.m. — Eastbound lanes on I-64 have now reopened. GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A tractor-trailer stuck on I-64 closes eastbound lanes in Greenbrier County. According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, a tractor-trailer headed eastbound on I-64 near mile marker 181 has closed both eastbound lanes. According to dispatch, the tractor-trailer is stuck. […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nhtsa#Cbs#Nexstar Media Inc
makeuseof.com

Why Tesla Is Recalling Half a Million Electric Vehicles

Tesla is making headlines yet again. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has uncovered two more dangerous deficiencies in two different Tesla electric vehicles: the Tesla Model 3 and the Tesla Model S. We've got the details. Is your own Tesla car included in this recall?. Tesla Model S and...
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Model 3 Most Expensive Vehicle in U.S. to Insure

Electric vehicles are typically more expensive to purchase than their internal combustion counterparts — a major factor when shopping for a new ride. However, what you’ll pay to insure that new sedan or utility vehicle plays a role in how much vehicle a buyer can afford. A new study by QuoteWizard, an insurance price comparison website, reveals the most expensive “popular” vehicles to insure are also EVs: the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y respectively.
BUYING CARS
protocol.com

Tesla is recalling 475,000 cars in the United States

Tesla is set to recall more than 475,000 cars in the United States, according to two safety recall reports submitted by the company to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on December 21. This figure is almost half the cars the electric vehicle company has reportedly ever sold in the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle roundup: Tesla, Rivian lead as traditional automakers plan 13 US battery plants by 2025

The electric vehicle sector is seeing mixed results despite strong showings by Tesla (TSLA +4.2%) and Rivian (RIVN +6.4%). Last week, the Department of Energy reported that 13 new U.S. electric vehicle battery plants are announced and expected to be operational by 2025 in addition to Tesla's Austin gigafactory. The opening of battery plants by traditional automakers Ford (F +2.8%), General Motors (GM +0.9%), Stellantis (STLA +1.8%), Toyota (TM +1.2%), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -0.4%) highlights the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Tesla Is Recalling 199,741 Vehicles In China

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares may have outperformed this year, but the company is continuing to face issues with respect to quality. What Happened: Tesla has filed with China's State Administration regarding the recall of 199,741 vehicles comprised of its imported Model S and Model 3 vehicles as well as locally produced Model 3 EVs, the CnEVPost reported.
ECONOMY
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 police vehicle is blowing minds nine months into its initial trials

As it turns out, the Tesla Model 3 actually works amazingly as a police car. The Model 3’s performance as a police vehicle in the UK has so far been pretty incredible, to say the least, according to information shared by Tesla Account Manager and Emergency Services Lead Max Toozs-Hobson on LinkedIn.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
CARS
KVUE

Tesla recalling nearly half a million Model 3, Model S cars

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars, according to the U.S. road safety regulator. In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla said it plans to recall all Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 — as many as 356,309 cars.
CARS
raleighnews.net

Investigation underway after Tesla taxi in Paris crashes, one dead

PARIS, France: fter a fatal accident over the weekend that killed one person and injured 20, G7, Paris' largest taxi firm, suspended its use of Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet. Tesla claims the car, which has self-driving features such as automatic steering, has no technical problems, but Paris...
TRAFFIC
Fox News

Tesla disabling video game feature in moving vehicles that NHTSA was investigating

Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the company will send out a software update over the Internet so the function called "Passenger Play" will be locked and won't work while vehicles are in motion.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Tesla delivered close to one million vehicles in 2021

Tesla delivered a record 936,172 vehicles in 2021, as outlined in a report from Tesla, representing an 87 percent increase over the 499,550 vehicle deliveries Tesla made in 2020. The company managed to deliver 308,600 cars in the last quarter of 2021 alone, up from 241,300 deliveries in the third...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Safety Concerns Force Tesla's Largest-ever Recall

Tesla owners should keep an eye out for recall letters. Electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. recently alerted government regulators that it had identified problems with its Model 3 and Model S vehicles that increased the risk of crashes, Reuters reported earlier today. The move will affect more than 350,000 Model 3s and nearly 120,000 Model Ss, according to separate reports filed with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) on December 21.
CARS
SlashGear

Huge Tesla recall hits almost a half-million EVs

In a surprising turn of events, 2021 may not turn out to be a great year for Tesla. Various technical faults in as many as 475,000 vehicles forced Tesla Inc. to recall those cars in the U.S. Having to recall almost half a million cars is bad enough on its own, but as Bloomberg notes, that number is nearly equivalent to Tesla’s deliveries last year — and this applies to global deliveries, not just those within the U.S. This means that Tesla was forced to recall almost as many cars as it was able to produce and deliver within this past year.
CARS
WVNS

WVNS

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy