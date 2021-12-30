ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost in Space Tops Nielsen Streaming Ranking With Release of Final Season

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
Denouement , Will Robinson!

With the release of its farewell season, Netflix’s Lost in Space topped Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals for the week of Nov. 29.

The family space saga did so by racking up 1.2 billion minutes viewed across its library of 28 episodes. As such, last week’s chart-topper, Netflix’s True Story , slipped to second (with 607 million minutes viewed across seven episodes).

Disney+’s Hawkeye came in third with 560 million minutes across three eligible episodes, followed by Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time adaptation (537 million minutes viewed across five eligible episodes) and Netflix’s Selling Sunset (440 million).

Rounding out the Top 10 streaming originals for the week of Nov. 29 were Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show , Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back , and Netflix’s The Queen of Flow , School of Chocolate and Money Heist .

