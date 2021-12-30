ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodrich gives heartfelt thank you to Clemson Nation

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

Clemson senior cornerback Mario Goodrich gave a heartfelt thank you to Clemson Nation via social media on Thursday afternoon after taking home Cheez-It Bowl MVP honors in the Tigers’ 20-13 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday night.

Here’s what Goodrich had to say on Twitter:

“Clemson Nation,

First of all, all glory to God! Thank you God for giving me the gift of being in the position I’m in.

The last 4 years have been such an incredible journey, arriving at Clemson and winning the national championship in my first year is something I will never forget.

It was a blessing to be a part of an amazing team win, and being named MVP in my last game with my brothers means the world to me.

To my family, my teammates, my coaches and the fans, thank you for everything! I am so grateful for your support along this ride.

I can’t wait to begin the next chapter of my life and start getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Mario Goodrich”

In the Cheez-It Bowl, Goodrich had an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown with 4:01 left in third quarter, which gave Clemson a 17-point lead at the time. He later sealed Clemson’s victory with 33 seconds remaining when he forced a fumble by Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on a fourth-and-2 run.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Goodrich entered the Cheez-It Bowl with 47 total tackles, seven pass breakups, one quarterback pressure and an interception in 11 games (11 starts) this season.

The Kansas City, Mo., native accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl and will have the chance to play in front of NFL scouts on Feb. 5, 2022.

