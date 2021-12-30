Vigil Marking 15-Year Anniversary of Thurston County Woman’s Murder Scheduled for Jan. 22

A billboard in Olympia on Martin Way East near Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor included a photo of Karen Bodine in this 2020 file photo.

The family of Karen Bodine, a Thurston County woman who was murdered in 2007, is inviting the public to join them for a vigil marking the 15th anniversary of the day Bodine’s body was found: Jan. 22.

The vigil will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at the site where Bodine’s body was discovered, the shoulder of Littlerock Road Southwest, near the entrance to an old gravel quarry.

People are invited to stop by for however long they want, be that a couple minutes or a couple hours, watch a livestream of the vigil online or simply drive by and honk.

Bodine’s children said they hope the event will be an opportunity for the community to celebrate the life of their mother and to raise awareness for the ongoing investigation into her murder.

“Let's pay her the respect she deserves and let the killer(s) know they should be afraid and not be able to sleep easy,” Bodine’s oldest child, Karlee Odin, posted to the Facebook page “Justice For Karen Bodine: My Mother's Unsolved Homicide Investigation,” which is dedicated to raising awareness for Bodine’s case in the hopes that someone with information that could aid the investigation will come forward.

The 37-year-old mother of three was found dead at the entrance to a gravel pit, naked and positioned on her back, her head resting on an abandoned vehicle seat. Authorities have ruled strangulation as the cause of death.

The case has been featured on numerous podcasts and, most recently, on Investigation Discovery’s show “Still a Mystery.” The episode highlighting Bodine’s case, titled “A Community Betrayal” aired Wednesday, Dec. 15, and is available to watch on multiple streaming services, including Discovery Plus and Hulu Plus.

Anyone with information about Bodine’s case is encouraged to contact Detective Mickey Hamilton at the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office by calling 360-786-5500.