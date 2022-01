From left to right, John Maniccia, Scott Olsen, Mike Makota, Chehalis Deputy Chief Matt McKnight and Richard Noto are pictured with donated coats.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, members from the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph Church presented new jackets to be distributed for children in need by law enforcement officers in the Chehalis area.

To learn more information about the Knights of Columbus in Lewis County and ways to get involved in their charity efforts, visit wlpcatholic.org or call the St. Joseph Parish Office at 360-748-4953.