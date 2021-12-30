Lewis County Dangerous Animal Board Will Convene Jan. 3 to Discuss Procedures

Kevin Nelson, chair of the Dangerous Animal Designation board, holds up papers during a hearing in the Lewis County Historical Courthouse in Chehalis in this file photo.

The Lewis County Dangerous Animal Decisions Board (DAD Board) will convene a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, to discuss processes and future procedures and to consider any improvements or changes the board may wish to make.

The DAD Board will also hear a case at 4:30 p.m. following the meeting, which will be held in the commissioners’ hearing room on the second floor of the Lewis County courthouse.

The board is responsible for examining cases when dogs or other animals are believed to be too dangerous to remain in the public.