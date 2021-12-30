ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Plan ahead for the end of 3G cellular network for older cell phones

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eslS8_0dZIk3Bd00

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Older mobile phones may lose the ability to dial 9-1-1, as mobile providers shut down 3G networks starting in February. To find out when each mobile provider will retire its current 3G network, contact your provider directly.

“Our biggest concern is for people who may be holding on to an older phone, just for emergencies because they are still able to call for help by dialing 911,” Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority Executive Director Hugo Costa said. “By checking now if their phone service will be affected, people will be prepared for such an emergency, especially elderly, homeless or domestic violence shelter residents.”

Most people who use cellular services will be notified directly by the carriers if this change affects them. However, people who keep older phones just to call 9-1-1 may not be notified because they may not have active service with any provider.

It is common practice in some organizations that serve homeless or domestic violence populations to provide clients older phones that no longer have service, since those old phones could still be used to call 9-1-1 in an emergency.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website mobile carriers are shutting down older technology 3G networks, which is currently broadly used, in favor of more advanced network services, including 5G.

This change means older cell phones will not be able to make or receive calls and texts, including calls to 911. Other devices may also be impacted, such as medical devices and home security systems.

Though the exact timing may shift, AT&T announced plans to shut down its 3G network by February. Verizon announced plans to shut down its 3G network by the end of 2022. T-Mobile announced that it plans to finish shutting down Sprint's 3G CDMA network by March 31 and Sprint's 4G LTE network by June 30. It also announced it will shut down T-Mobile's 3G UMTS network by July 1, but has not yet announced a shutdown date for its 2G network, according to the FCC.

Carriers like Cricket Wireless, Boost Mobile, Straight Talk Wireless, and several Lifeline mobile service providers, use AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile networks, which means they will also be affected by this change.

For more information about the FCC’s phase out of 3G cellular networks and service, please visit https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/plan-ahead-phase-out-3g-cellular-networks-and-service.

For more information about Doña Ana County, please visit www.donaanacounty.org.

Comments / 0

Related
glendalecherrycreek.com

Cellphone Carriers Are About To Shut Down Your Older Phones

FAA Warns Rollout Of 5G Network Could Also Affect Air Safety Including Flights From DIA. Denver’s cellphone carriers are set to begin shutting down their older networks as 2022 gets underway. If and when they do and you have an older device you won’t be able to text, phone friends or make an emergency 9-1-1 call.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is joining in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program

T-Mobile will join in on the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through Assurance Wireless, its Lifeline Assistance brand. In its blog post, T-Mobile announced that households qualified for the program might be eligible to receive a discount on their internet service on certain plans. Eligible households may receive a $30 monthly discount and up to a $75 discount on tribal lands.
CELL PHONES
tmonews.com

T-Mobile encourages Magenta MAX users to be hotspot host

Nowadays, WiFi connection is available everywhere. But this also puts us vulnerable to attacks. This is why many are turning to using their own data connection. Thankfully, T-Mobile’s 5G connection is now capable of providing blazing fast speeds. So much so that T-Mobile is encouraging us to use our 5G connection as a mobile hotspot to give others around us internet connection too.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cellular Network#Mobile Network#Mobile Service#Home Security Systems#Smart Phone#Fcc#At T#Sprint#G Cdma#T Mobile#G Umts
WREG

Wireless carriers plan 3G shutdown in 2022

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Next year could mark the end of an area for cell phone users across the U.S. Wireless providers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile are planning to shut down their 3G networks in favor of faster 5G service. AT&T plans on shutting down their 3G network in February, T-Mobile is shutting down […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WCIA

Dispatch center: 3G network shutdown will affect older phones

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center is warning people with older cell phones that their phones may stop working as national 3G networks are phased out. AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile are all discontinuing 3G service in 2022 to make room for 4G (LTE) and 5G networks. Many older phones that run […]
CELL PHONES
foxsanantonio.com

3G networks to shut down in 2022: What this means for your phone

A new year could mean a necessary upgrade to a new phone. Major mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks in 2022, rendering older phones useless. The retirement of the 3G network is to make room for more advanced networks, like 5G, which is much faster. Once the...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
birminghamnews.net

US govt asks for delay in 5G wireless deployment media

The US government reportedly asked companies to postpone the deployment of 5G wireless technology due to aviation safety concerns. US officials reportedly said the towers that transmit commercial 5G signals over the C-band of the wireless spectrum may interfere with aircraft signals, asking to delay the rollout of the new service.
U.S. POLITICS
Land Line Media

Drivers with ELDs on the 3G network need to act

The sun is setting on the 3G cellphone network. That means some electronic logging devices soon may be no longer working. Mobile carriers are ending their 3G networks in 2022. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration warns that the end of the 3G network is scheduled to be phased out as early as February. Once the 3G network is not any longer supported, ELDs that rely on that network will not be able to meet the minimum operational requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
Light Reading

Helium aims to be 'largest cellular network' in US

As Helium begins to switch on its first 5G hotspots, the company clearly has broad ambitions for its entry into the cellular industry. Specifically, Helium's CEO Amir Haleem took to Twitter over the holidays to tout the company's current global LoRa network coverage and to set an ambitious goal: to be the biggest cellular network operator in the United States in the next few years.
TECHNOLOGY
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Officials warn that older phones, other devices may stop operating in 2022 when 3G network service is shut down

Federal officials are warning consumers that 3G network service is being retired in 2022 and it may cause older phones, medical alert devices and other systems to stop operating. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said that mobile carriers will be shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology,...
CELL PHONES
The Dispatch

Concerns Over Older 3G Devices

OCEAN CITY — With the increasing trend toward higher and faster Internet connectivity, state and local officials have raised concerns those with older and slower devices could be at risk in cases of emergencies. The Maryland 911 Board last week issued a warning 3G devices, such as cell phones...
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston Globe

As 3G dies, old phones aren’t the only victims

When millions of obsolete mobile phones stop working next year, they’ll have plenty of company. In 2022, the nation’s wireless carriers will shut down their 3G data networks to make room for better 4G and 5G services. The transition will affect not only phones, but also countless other devices that rely on 3G data links — home security systems, medical alert devices for senior citizens, the driver assistance systems inside many cars, and even the ankle bracelets used by law enforcement agencies to keep track of parolees.
CELL PHONES
WTVCFOX

Check your tech, Chattanooga: 3G networks becoming obsolete in 2022

Mobile phones, tablets, medical devices, and even home security systems running on 3G will be useless by the end of 2022. 4G LTE and 5G will be the only services offered moving forward. For some Chattanooga residents, the switch is both unwelcome and unforeseen. Vernon Cole, a 68-year-old Chattanooga resident,...
CELL PHONES
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

236
Followers
126
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy