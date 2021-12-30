ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

State Suspends License of Lewis County Nurse Who Allegedly Neglected Vulnerable Adult

By The Chronicle staff
 7 days ago
The state Nursing Assistant Program has suspended the license of a Lewis County registered nursing assistant, Jocelyn Marie Pink, after Adult Protective Services (APS) determined that Pink neglected a vulnerable adult under her care.

Her license will be suspended until further notice, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

APS notified the DOH on or about Jan. 25, 2021, that an investigation determined Pink had neglected a vulnerable adult. As a result of that finding, APS placed Pink on the DOH’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry on July 12, prohibiting Pink from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pink’s license expired in May 2020 and was officially suspended on Nov. 1.

Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers in Washington is available at fortress.wa.gov/doh/providercredentialsearch.

The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

