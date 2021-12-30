State Suspends License of Lewis County Nurse Who Allegedly Neglected Vulnerable Adult

The state Nursing Assistant Program has suspended the license of a Lewis County registered nursing assistant, Jocelyn Marie Pink, after Adult Protective Services (APS) determined that Pink neglected a vulnerable adult under her care.

Her license will be suspended until further notice, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

APS notified the DOH on or about Jan. 25, 2021, that an investigation determined Pink had neglected a vulnerable adult. As a result of that finding, APS placed Pink on the DOH’s long-term care abuse and neglect registry on July 12, prohibiting Pink from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pink’s license expired in May 2020 and was officially suspended on Nov. 1.

