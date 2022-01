MANSFIELD, Conn — A lawsuit between the University of Connecticut and members of its women's rowing team members was settled on Wednesday. The case was settled and dismissed voluntarily in court on Wednesday, attorney Felice Duffy confirmed to FOX61. The team accused UConn of violating Title IX when it cut the program, saying it "failed to effectively accompany Plaintiffs’ interests and abilities and provide equal athletic participation opportunities."

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO