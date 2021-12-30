ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expect broadcast burns in the Glenwood Ranger District of the Gila National Forest

By Headlight staff reports
 4 days ago
GLENWOOD, N.M. – The Gila National Forest, Glenwood Ranger District, plans broadcast burns from Jan. 2022 through May 2022, weather and fire conditions permitting. The broadcast burns are scheduled to begin in January, as conditions are conducive to burning.

The objective of these burns is to reduce wildfire threat by removing piled fuels and slash created from past and ongoing thinning and timber sale projects. These areas will be signed and posted for public awareness.

The burns will be conducted at the following locations:

• Cedar Breaks prescribed burn, approximately 6 miles north of Glenwood, NM

• Sacaton prescribed burn, approximately 11 miles southeast of Glenwood, NM

Smoke may be visible along US Hwy 180 and may linger at night and in the early morning but will normally decrease significantly as daytime weather prevails. Smoke will be monitored to ensure that the New Mexico Environment Department’s Air Quality Bureau regulations are being met.

Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

Information on air quality and protecting your health by using the 5-3-1 visibility method can be found online at the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) Environmental Public Health Tracking (EPHT) website at https://nmtracking.org/fire.

People with health concerns can also call NMDOH at 505-827-0006 for additional information. For information on the HEPA filter loan program and how to create a clean air space in your home, go to https://facnm.org/smoke#smokeanchor5.

Fire updates will be posted on the New Mexico Fire Information website and on the Gila National Forest’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more information, contact the Glenwood Ranger District at 575-539-2481. For updates and the latest news on the Gila National Forest, check out our website at www.fs.usda.gov/gila.

