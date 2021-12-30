Nominations open for Wisconsin Inno Tech Madness 2022

It is an extraordinary thing when two businesses that used to be formidable competitors in the marketplace join forces to create a powerhouse organization. That is precisely what is happening with CJ & Associates, Inc.’s acquisition of Schroeder Solutions’ interiors division, effective January 1, 2022. After spending decades serving southeastern Wisconsin separately, the organizations will fuse their unique strengths, staff, and best practices within the CJ & Associates, Inc. brand and location. As a long time Teknion dealer partner, this acquisition positions CJ & Associates, Inc. to strengthen and grow the Teknion family of brands in the markets it serves. Schroeder Solutions will continue to provide best-in-class labor and logistics services to the local market and nationwide. “We are ready to take this industry by storm,” said Kim Hastings, President of CJ & Associates, Inc. “Our combined knowledge of the Teknion product line and tenure in the industry will be hard to match. I am excited to infuse our organization with fresh talent that will complement the expertise we already possess.” Both organizations are firmly rooted in family values and pride themselves on extending those values to create a positive work environment. They believe that a strong culture is critical, and creates lasting value for their team, clients, and partners. CJ and Associates, Inc. has impressive longevity in the marketplace and as a Teknion dealership. With over 37 years in the industry, they have clients who have been with them since the beginning. Their team of 23 professionals are industry veterans with over 650 years of combined experience. The addition of Schroeder Solutions’ interiors division will bring the team to a total of 29 employees. CJ and Associates, Inc. is gaining an energetic, driven group of people from Schroeder Solutions who are eager to continue to serve their clients with the Teknion product line. “Both teams are very passionate about our industry and have a consultative, human approach to solving workplace challenges. There is a lot we can learn from each other,” Kim Hastings said of the combined team. “This acquisition will allow us to take our business to the next level. We’re ready to try something different, grow and find new ways to do business.” As mentioned earlier, Schroeder Solutions is using this opportunity to get back to their roots in labor. Scott Gierhahn will continue to lead the company as they redirect their focus on commercial relocation, furniture installation, nationwide logistics and facilities maintenance services. “The synergy between our labor and logistics division is really quite amazing,” states Scott Gierhahn, President and Founder of Schroeder Solutions. “Our installation team has always had the ability to work on multiple furniture lines, so now we can be an asset to more organizations in our area. Our talented team of project managers, operations personnel, logistics coordinators and in-house installers combined with our vast network of warehouse partners provides a new level of service across the nation.” 2022 will be a pivotal year for both organizations as they are poised for tremendous success! ### Schroeder Solutions, headquartered in New Berlin, Wis., is a full-service interiors company specializing in interior design, office furnishings, architectural products, furniture installation and corporate relocation. Schroeder Solutions’ three divisions—interiors, labor and logistics—provide all the services needed to create dynamic environments. —“Three divisions, under one roof, led by one team; serving each other to exceed client’s expectations.”— CJ & Associates, Inc. is headquartered in New Berlin, Wis., with a satellite office in Green Bay, Wis. They have a dedicated team of consultants, designers, and installers. CJ & Associates, Inc. has been creating business interiors for over 37 years. And we’re just getting started. — “It’s YOUR space… make the most of it!”— For more information: Contact Scott Gierhahn, Schroeder Solutions, sgierhahn@schroedersolutions.com, or Kim Hastings, khastings@cjassociatesinc.com.

