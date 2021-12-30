ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Driver in crash that killed siblings had slurred speech, was nodding off: warrant

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lisa Core, the driver charged with murder in a suspected DUI crash that killed two siblings, had slurred speech and was nodding off when contacted by police, according to a warrant filed in the case.

Core, 46, told police she had just left a pharmacy where she got prescriptions refilled before the Dec. 8 crash in which she hit JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10, as they walked on a sidewalk, according to the warrant and earlier reports.

“Lisa Core was determined to be too impaired by a drug/s to safely operate a motor vehicle and was arrested for DUI,” an investigator wrote in the warrant.

Core has two prior DUI convictions in Kern County, and she told police she knew operating a vehicle while impaired was dangerous, according to the warrant.

Police obtained the warrant to examine Core’s phone for evidence related to drug or alcohol use and whether she was on the phone at the time of the crash.

Core is next due in court Jan. 11. She faces life in prison if convicted of charges including second-degree murder.

Core’s car went over the sidewalk and hit the siblings then continued traveling and struck a wall and tree, police said. The siblings were pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 3

alBsure
3d ago

How many times do we have to hear about this drunk lady?? Lock her up forever and let's be done with it. She has multiple DUI's and obviously is never going to learn!!!

Reply(2)
3
