Lehigh man arrested for driving away from traffic stop with deputy still in car

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A Lehigh Acres man is facing an aggravated assault charge on a law enforcement officer after he allegedly drove away from a traffic stop with a Lee County deputy still inside the car.

On Wednesday, two Lee County deputies pulled over Emmanual Rivera, 32, on Alabama Road and Arthur Avenue for driving without a seatbelt.

Deputy Conlin and Deputy James went up to Rivera’s car, each going to opposite sides of the vehicle.

Deputy Conlin told Rivera why he was being pulled over and asked for his information. It was found that Rivera had been driving with a suspended license, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Conlin went back to the car and asked Rivera to get out of the vehicle. Rivera allegedly refused and tried to turn the car back on. Deputy James, who had opened the passenger side door, tried to take Rivera’s keys out of the ignition to get him to stop but Rivera allegedly drove off with James still in the car.

James ordered Rivera to stop several times while trying to grab the steering wheel because Rivera was trying to drive into oncoming traffic and off the road.

Rivera allegedly kept refusing to stop the car and said he had to get home. James ultimately ripped the key out of the ignition to stop the car. After the car stopped, Rivera got out and ran away into a residential community on Hamilton Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

Conlin, who had started to chase Rivera’s car in his patrol car for about a mile until it stopped, went to check on James and then started running after Rivera.

Rivera was ultimately found with the help of a K9 unit at a relative’s home and was arrested.

He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault on an officer, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest with violence.