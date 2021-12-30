ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LL Cool J Tests Positive For The Rona, Won’t Be Performing At NYE Celebration

 4 days ago

Source: Guillermo Proano/WENN / WENN

The Omicron strikes again! And by that we mean another New Year’s Eve performance being canceled due to its infection rate.

Variety is reporting that LL Cool J is the latest celebrity to cancel his planned appearance at a New Year’s Eve bash but not because of fear of COVID-19 wildfire that’s burning down the final month of 2021, but because he himself has tested positive for the dreaded virus. According to the report Ladies Love Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for the Rona. Luckily for viewers of the annual show, the NYE event will still go down with Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy taking on hosting duties.

LL was set to perform some of his classic hits at Times Square but unfortunately it’s not to be. He acknowledged his current status and wished his fans the best for the coming New Year.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

Journey and Karol G are still set to take the stage at Times Square, but it won’t be the same without the “Mama Said Knock You Out” rapper.

The L.A. segment of the show meanwhile is still set to go down with Ciara and Club Quarantine’s D-Nice as DJ taking on hosting duties. Performers for the LA side of things include Big Boi with Sleepy Brown, Don Omar, and French Montana amongst many others in pre-taped segments.

With all that being said, stay safe out there for New Year’s Eve, y’all. The Omicron isn’t playing and is upending everyone’s plans for the end of the year. Staying home is probably the best bet you have against getting infected this New Year’s Eve. Just sayin.’

LL Cool J Tests Positive For The Rona, Won’t Be Performing At NYE Celebration was originally published on hiphopwired.com

CELEBRITIES
