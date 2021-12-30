ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiz Khalifa “Can’t Stay Sober,” Piif Jones ft. Dave East “Glory” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.21

 7 days ago
Wiz Khalifa’s one of those artists who’ll stay out of the spotlight for a hot minute only to then return with a slew of joints for his fans and after a semi-lengthy break, the Pittsburgh spitta has been coming through with some new work.

Releasing some new visuals for “Can’t Stay Sober” (who can?), Wiz Khalifa finds himself getting levitated everywhere from the bathtub to the studio like the true weedhead that many fools claim to be. Method Man might have to pass down the “Iron Lung” moniker down to Wiz cause goddamn he be smokin’!

Back in New York, Piff Jones and Dave East link up to make a Queensbridge to Harlem connection and for their clip to “Glory” take their gospel to the people of their community and touring the hood to spread love the Hip-Hop way.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from King Combs featuring Cash Cobain, Jamal Gasol, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA – “CAN’T STAY SOBER”

PIIF JONES FT. DAVE EAST – “GLORY”

KING COMBS & CASH COBAIN – “A DREAM”

JAMAL GASOL – “HOPE”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “THE FEELING”

FLYBOY ASH – “MOTORCYCLE GANG”

YUNGEEN ACE – “SLIPPING AWAY”

Wiz Khalifa “Can’t Stay Sober,” Piif Jones ft. Dave East “Glory” & More | Daily Visuals 12.29.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy