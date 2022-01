Royal Caribbean Group has commented on the status of its business and the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant today, December 30. According to the company’s latest press release, Royal Caribbean Group has welcomed 1.1 million guests onboard its ships since June of 2021. The number of positive COVID-19 cases since then is 1,745, a positivity rate of 0.02 percent. Of those people, 41 needed hospitalization. Guests who have been infected with the Omicron variant showed no or only mild symptoms thus far, though the variant has been shown to be more contagious.

