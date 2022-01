In response to the letter in Thursday's paper by Ray Corliss Jr., Laconia. He is the one that needs to get a clue. Everything going on in America and around the world is not caused by COVID-19. A majority of it is caused by this bleeding heart liberal B.S. that the Biden administration is implementing, for instance: Why is the Southern border wide open? A lot of this pandemic is caused from people coming from all over the world to get in to the U.S. None are being tested for COVID-19 nor are they being forced to be vaccinated like the American citizens by this mandate.

LACONIA, NH ・ 5 DAYS AGO