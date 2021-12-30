ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Jordan 1 "Dark Marina Blue" Release Date Confirmed

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best shoes on the market right now is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and in 2022, Jordan Brand has plans to give the silhouette a ton of great new offerings. We have seen plenty of teasers for the Air Jordan 1 heading into next...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Fall 2022 Release Preview

Just last week, Jordan Brand previewed a small part of their upcoming 2022 line-up. Air Jordan 1s, 4s, 6s, and the like were all at the helm, though many were unveiled by leakers many months in advance. One in particular, @zsneakerheadz, often has an early scoop on what’s upcoming, and the insider has just delivered a more detailed look at next year’s Fall-bound standouts.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23"

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
sneakernews.com

First Look At 2022’s Air Jordan 5 “Easter”

The Air Jordan 5 didn’t celebrate a milestone anniversary in 2021, but that didn’t stop it from arriving in compelling old and new styles throughout the year. As it heads into 2022, Tinker Hatfield’s third-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line continues to build its roster, having appeared in an Easter-friendly colorway.
Footwear News

P.J. Tucker is Selling 100 Pairs of Sneakers from His Personal Archive on eBay

P.J. Tucker is allowing sneakerheads to buy pairs from his personal shoe collection this holiday season, thanks to a new partnership with eBay and streetwear retailer Solestage. The Miami Heat baller — and one-time FN cover star — is parting ways with 100 pairs of sneakers, hailing from top athletic brands including Nike and Air Jordan, with 32 styles are available now on eBay. Ranging from $500-$15,000, Tucker’s eBay styles are some of the sneaker world’s most coveted pairs. The baller’s collection includes many pairs worn at his own games over the years, such as the rare “Eminem”” Air Jordan 2 Retro...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” Expected To Release Spring 2022

Historically overshadowed by other options in #23’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 9 is set to fight for the spotlight in 2022, as it’s expected to arrive in a handful of retro colorways. Among the rumored releases is a “Black/University Red/Particle Grey/White” option. Although early-images...
Chicago Defender

Former Inmate Lands Sneaker Deal with Footlocker

Darrell Alston is the owner of luxury sneaker brand, Bungee Oblečení. Prior to designing sneakers, Alston was a hip-hop artist and toured the nation with big names such as, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Jermaine Dupri. Alston would customize his shoes leading up to each show to help him standout. He wants buyers to experience the same when they wear his sneakers.
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Mx Rock’ Arrives Next Week

Kanye West and Adidas Originals have two iterations of the acclaimed Yeezy Boost 350 V2 dropping soon. The German sportswear announced on Twitter that the “Mx Rock” and “Blue Tint” colorways of the lifestyle runner will hit shelves before month’s end. The first Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Mx Rock” colorway features a bevy of earthy brown tones along with gray shades throughout the Primeknit upper and is offset by an all-black stripe detail on the lateral side and on the heel’s pull tab. Rounding out the look are black shoelaces, a semi-translucent black midsole that houses the full-length Boost cushioning, and...
Sole Collector

Jordan Brand Reveals Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro Lineup

As we get ready to enter the New Year, Jordan Brand is giving fans a closer look at the styles that will be hitting stores in the forthcoming season via this Spring 2022 Air Jordan Retro preview. The brand confirmed today that at least 15 Air Jordan colorways for men,...
MarketRealist

Under Armour’s First NFT Release Sells Out in a Minute

Three months ago, NBA mega star Steph Curry was new to cryptocurrency and went to Twitter to ask for advice. Now, the basketball player has partnered with Under Armour for his second NFT drop. The NFT allows holders to use them in the metaverse. Under Armour has its own metaverse wearable sneakers before Nike and Adidas. Even though the collection sold out, there's still a way to purchase the Under Armour and Steph Curry collectibles.
Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” is but another release unveiled by leakers many months prior. And due in part to its simplicity, the color scheme was easy to predict as past mock-ups have been proven near spot on. Expected to release this February, the “Racer Blue” sports...
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Canvas” Officially Unveiled Ahead Of March 2022 Release

First teased in early July, the Air Jordan 3 “Canvas” has officially been confirmed as part of the Air Jordan Spring 2022 collection. As its moniker suggests, the latest take on Tinker Hatfield’s first-ever design for Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line is constructed with durable canvas. A light beige “Muslin” color takes over most of the upper, while supporting components along the tongue, at the spine and around the lower heel opt for a deeper yellow that introduces an “aged” look. Surely a nod to Air Jordan heritage, “University Red” flair lands on some of the eyelets and Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel, delivering a color combination that’ll likely lead many consumers to customize the retro with a vintage aesthetic that’s been prevalent across many propositions from NIKE, Inc. Akin to A Ma Maniére‘s “Raised By Women” collaboration from April, the upcoming sneakers replace elephant print overlays at the toe and rear with a tonal grey hairy suede.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 Low “Atmosphere” Is Releasing In Full Kids’ Sizing

Playful “Atmosphere” is set to launch on the Air Jordan 1 to create a bubble gum-inspired retro, but it’s also appeared on an Air Jordan 6 Low exclusive to kids. Set to release in January, the upcoming sneakers are expected to launch in Grade School, Pre-School and Toddler sizes, with the smallest pair surely forgoing any visible Air Max unit at the heel. Base construction across all offerings, however, have been crafted to feature the titular pink tone, while synthetic leather overlays indulge in a contrasting white color. Traction zones on the outsole deliver the “Atmosphere” hue in a semi-translucent style, which differs from the fluorescent rose-colored detailing that animates the midsole, lace toggle, Jumpman logo on the tongue and accenting strip on the sportscar-inspired heel tab.
SneakerFiles

Air Jordan 1 FlyEase Releasing in White and Pink

More color options of the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase will release that will take place in the new year. Next up from Jordan Brand is a pair dressed in White and Pink. This Air Jordan 1 utilizes Tobie Hatfield’s ease-of-entry technology, with a zipper on the medial side as well as hook and loop adjustments, allowing for a unique fit. Highlighted with White on the base, we have Pink on the overlays that add for pop. Other details include a White midsole and a Pink rubber outsole.
