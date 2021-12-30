Air Jordan 1 "Dark Marina Blue" Release Date Confirmed

Playful “Atmosphere” is set to launch on the Air Jordan 1 to create a bubble gum-inspired retro, but it’s also appeared on an Air Jordan 6 Low exclusive to kids. Set to release in January, the upcoming sneakers are expected to launch in Grade School, Pre-School and Toddler sizes, with the smallest pair surely forgoing any visible Air Max unit at the heel. Base construction across all offerings, however, have been crafted to feature the titular pink tone, while synthetic leather overlays indulge in a contrasting white color. Traction zones on the outsole deliver the “Atmosphere” hue in a semi-translucent style, which differs from the fluorescent rose-colored detailing that animates the midsole, lace toggle, Jumpman logo on the tongue and accenting strip on the sportscar-inspired heel tab.
