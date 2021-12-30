Temple Terrace officials enact mask requirement at all city buildings
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and Tampa Bay, Temple Terrace officials have decided to implement mask requirements yet again in city buildings.
Effective immediately, individuals entering a city building are required to wear a mask and get their temperature checked.CDC: People should ‘avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status’
These buildings include City Hall, Omar K. Lightfoot Center, the Temple Terrace Public Library and the Family Recreation Complex.
Frequent hand washing and social distancing also are encouraged when visiting City facilities.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0