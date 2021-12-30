Temple Terrace officials enact mask requirement at all city buildings

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – In light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and Tampa Bay, Temple Terrace officials have decided to implement mask requirements yet again in city buildings.

Effective immediately, individuals entering a city building are required to wear a mask and get their temperature checked.

These buildings include City Hall, Omar K. Lightfoot Center, the Temple Terrace Public Library and the Family Recreation Complex.

Frequent hand washing and social distancing also are encouraged when visiting City facilities.

