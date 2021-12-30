ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safety Concerns Force Tesla's Largest-ever Recall

By Grant Currin
 4 days ago
Tesla owners should keep an eye out for recall letters. Electric car manufacturer Tesla Inc. recently alerted government regulators that it had identified problems with its Model 3 and Model S vehicles that increased the risk of crashes, Reuters reported earlier today. The move will affect more than 350,000 Model 3s...

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
Washington Post

Cars Are Suddenly Worth $3 Trillion, And It’s Not All Tesla

You might think that the IPO of electric-truck wunderkind Rivian Automotive Inc. — with its valuation soaring past $100 billion on zero revenue — perfectly captured the madness in autos in 2021. I disagree; it was actually Rivian’s first quarterly results, when the company said it would miss its production target by “a few hundred” vehicles. Ever alert to any ripples in its finely-tuned discounted cash flow model, the market promptly dinged the stock by 10%, or $9 billion, in a day.
ECONOMY
Top Speed

Toyota Is Right On Their Stance Towards Electric Vehicles

Toyota Motor Corporation has been slow to adopt electric vehicles (EVs). As a matter of fact, it was only a few weeks ago when the Japanese automaker decided to unveil a plethora of EVs. To make matters even more interesting, Toyota, along with Volkswagen, did not sign the Glasgow Declaration on Zero Emission Cars and Vans, which aims to put an end to fossil-fuel cars by 2040.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said on Thursday. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
CARS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Dropped Again Today

Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had tumbled 2% as of 9:50 a.m. ET this morning on a series of negative headlines. Last night, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest reported selling 27,900 shares of Tesla, its third straight day of selling, according to data from TheFly.com. (Perhaps not coincidentally, this was Tesla's third straight day of stock price declines as well).
STOCKS
Motor1.com

Hyundai, Kia Vehicles Under Fed Investigation For Engine Fires

Penalties, recalls, and lawsuits haven’t put Hyundai and Kia’s engine fire headache fully in the rearview mirror just yet. According to a new Reuters report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has now opened an “engineering analysis” into the two automakers, which will scrutinize the companies’ recall efforts related to the engine fire problems affecting some models along with other issues.
CARS
Seekingalpha.com

Electric vehicle roundup: Tesla, Rivian lead as traditional automakers plan 13 US battery plants by 2025

The electric vehicle sector is seeing mixed results despite strong showings by Tesla (TSLA +4.2%) and Rivian (RIVN +6.4%). Last week, the Department of Energy reported that 13 new U.S. electric vehicle battery plants are announced and expected to be operational by 2025 in addition to Tesla's Austin gigafactory. The opening of battery plants by traditional automakers Ford (F +2.8%), General Motors (GM +0.9%), Stellantis (STLA +1.8%), Toyota (TM +1.2%), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY -0.4%) highlights the shift from ICE vehicles to EVs.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
The Week

Tesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars

Tesla is reportedly recalling nearly half a million cars due to technical defects. The company will recall Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 — over 350,000 cars — as well as almost 120,000 Model S cars, Bloomberg reports. The recalls are reportedly due to defects involving the camera and trunk that may increase the risk of a crash.
CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
CARS
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
