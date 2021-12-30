Dakota Johnson enjoys 'cozy and private' relationship with Chris Martin

Admedia, Inc

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are each very famous on their own, which means they put the power in power couple any time they are spotted in public together.

That is precisely why they don't necessarily care to flaunt their relationship.

"We've been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it's nice to be at home and be cozy and private," the 32-year-old actress told Elle UK. "Most of the partying takes place inside my house."

Back in mid-November, Johnson discussed her general challenge to live a private life outside of her relationship with the Coldplay frontman because of invasive paparazzi.

"They have graduated to being sneaky, sneaky vermin into pests that you can see," Johnson told The Hollywood Reporter for this cover story. "They’re invisible germs. They’re like COVID, horrible and deadly. They hide in cars. If you’re going to have that job, at least do it with some integrity. Get out of your car and take a picture. It’s really frightening to never know if you’re being photographed. It’s psycho. But then it’s like, 'You chose this career, deal with it.' But no, no one should have to deal with that. Luckily, I figured out ways to evade them, and I’m not giving away my secrets. But truly it takes a lot to have a private life."

Johnson and Martin, 44, have been dating since 2017. In a rare PDA moment this October, Martin shouted out Johnson during Coldplay's set at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London: