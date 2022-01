SIERRA (CBS13) — There was a traffic slowdown westbound on Interstate 80 from Emigrant Gap to Crystal Springs due to crews working on crash attenuators. According to California Highway Patrol Gold Run, the maintenance will likely be fixed soon. In the meantime, traffic has been redirected into one lane which is causing a major portion of the slowdown. However, this one lane still remains open.

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO