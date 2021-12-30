ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

FRAC Centre Presents "Algiers, Archipelago of Freedoms"

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend is the last chance to catch the “Algiers, archipelago of freedoms” exhibition at the Frac Centre-Val de Loire in Orléans, France. Curated by Abdelkader Damani and Nadira Laggoune, the two bring together a long list of artists whose reflections draw on memories...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Haitian Freedom Soup honored globally by UNESCO

TAMPA - The Haitian diaspora around the world is celebrating Haiti's Independence, including communities in Tampa. The-pumpkin and squashed based soup was once only reserved for slave masters. It's now the first cultural item from Haiti to receive international recognition. Beverline Baron of Tampa's Kreyol Delight Restaurant says the soup...
TAMPA, FL
BBC

Travellers 'devastated' over French restrictions

France is bringing in tougher travel restrictions for travellers arriving from the UK from Saturday as part of efforts to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The BBC talked to holidaymakers and hoteliers about the effects the tighter restrictions will have on them. Mum of two Anna...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algiers#Archipelago#Emancipation#New Youth#Frac Centre#African#Selmani#Orl Ans
The Jewish Press

Desmond Tutu: Not So Wonderful

All around the world, tributes are pouring in for South African clergyman Desmond Tutu – one of the primary voices and leaders in the fight against apartheid. US President, Joe Biden, said that we are “heartbroken to learn of the passing of a true servant of God and of the people.”
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Haiti’s Joumou Soup Added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has added Haiti’s Joumou soup among 43 elements inscribed on the agency’s intangible cultural heritage lists. UNESCO said that, during its annual meeting, held online, the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed four elements...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
industryglobalnews24.com

Portugal to Approve Lithium Mining

Portugal might approve mining for lithium by next year. The country is said to have the largest reserves of lithium in Europe. Lithium along with cobalt and nickel plays a vital role in the production of electric batteries for vehicles. This will reduce Europe’s dependence for the element on outside sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Times

Omicron and the fall of human freedom

The last grains of sand are trickling to the bottom of 2021’s hourglass, in concert with the slow ebb of human freedom. Authoritarian measures meant to check the spread of the coronavirus have surely contributed to the loss of liberty, but the downward trend line predates the pandemic. It is incumbent upon free-thinking Americans and their like-minded brethren the world over to turn back the flood of fear and ensure that future generations know the taste of freedom.
CORONAVIRUS
hypebeast.com

Vincent Leroy Distorts the Icelandic Landscape in 'Anamorphosis'

An ethereal design proposal from the acclaimed Parisian artist. Vincent Leroy is a French artist well-known for his kinetic sculptures that reawaken the senses to the surrounding environment. In a breathtaking new design proposal, the Paris-based artist has unveiled an ethereal new installation titled Anamorphosis on the vast Sólheimasandur beaches on the South Coast of Iceland.
VISUAL ART
AFP

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the eve of a funeral for the revered anti-apartheid fighter. Since Thursday, nearly 3,000 mourners have filed through Cape Town's St. George's Cathedral before the simple pine casket containing Tutu's remains. Members of Tutu's family hugged and consoled each other as the coffin returned for the second and final day of the lying in state and a band, which included a preschooler trumpeter, played in his honour. The archbishop's successor, Thabo Makgoba, waved a chalice of burning incense over the coffin before pall bearers -- Anglican vicars -- took the coffin from a silver Mercedes SUV hearse.
SOUTH AFRICA
The Independent

Sudan’s PM quits following deadly demonstrations as country’s political gridlock continues

Sudan‘s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned following widespread pro-democracy protests in the past few days against last year’s military coup.Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan‘s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.In a televised national address on Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap”...
WORLD
UPI News

Israel rolls out COVID-19 double-booster shot

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Israel rolled out Monday it double-booster, a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, to those over age 60 and medical workers. The rollout expands the country's limited double-booster effort launched last week for older residents with compromised immune systems and some healthcare workers amid the Omicron surge. "Omicron...
WORLD
The Independent

Denmark vows to make internal flights ‘completely green’ by end of decade

The Danish government has vowed to make all internal flights “completely green” by the end of the decade. It means Denmark has joined Sweden in setting a target for fossil fuel free domestic air travel by the same date. It comes amid a wave of pledges and action aimed at making air travel – an industry estimated as producing 2 per cent of global CO2 emissions – more climate-friendly. Mette Frederiksen, the Danish prime minister, announced new targets in her New Year’s speech and set a goal for all travellers to have the option to “fly green” on domestic trips...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy