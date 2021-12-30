ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston opening more COVID testing sites this January

By Chris Van Buskirk
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boston plans to open three additional testing sites by mid-January as demand for COVID-19 tests soars following the holiday season, officials said during a Thursday press conference at City Hall. With cases rising rapidly as a result of the omicron variant, long lines at testing centers across the state...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Springfield mask mandate begins as COVID cases increase; MGM Springfield also reinstates mask mandate

A mask mandate has been reinstated in Springfield starting Monday. People entering city-owned properties were required to wear masks starting last week. All city businesses are now required to have employees and customers wear masks beginning Jan. 3, Mayor Domenic Sarno said. The additional time was to allow businesses to prepare for the mandate, he said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Roxbury, MA
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Jan. 3, 2022

AGAWAM - NAMI Family-to-Family is a free, 8-session education program for family, friends and significant others of adults with mental health conditions. NAMI Family-to-Family provides information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other mental health conditions. Other topics covered include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery. This course is designed to increase understanding and advocacy skills while helping participants maintain their own well being. This program is taught by trained family members who have a loved one with a mental health condition. NAMI Family-to-Family is an evidence-based program (EB). For information on the research base for the program, visit nami.org/research. The NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program is free to participants beginning, Thursday, Jan. 20 via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information and how to register, contact NAMI Western Massachusetts at 413-786-9139 or email informaiton@namiwm.org.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
MassLive.com

As school returns amid COVID surge, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll says virtual learning is ‘like playing basketball underwater’

Joined by Gov. Charlie Baker at the Saltonstall School in Salem early Monday morning, Mayor Kim Driscoll lauded the return of in-person learning, as school districts elsewhere across the state are forced to temporarily postpone classes due to coronavirus-induced staffing shortages. Driscoll, echoing a sentiment long expressed by Baker, eschewed...
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

After police turn away crowds at COVID testing center in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno calls for additional testing site, National Guard assistance

After police had to turn away people hoping to get tested for COVID at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall due to long lines, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno asked the state for another COVID testing site and National Guard assistance. “After being updated early Sunday morning that the Eastfield Mall regional testing...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

COVID testing site at Springfield’s Eastfield Mall will turn people away if lines cause safety hazard

SPRINGFIELD – Because of the high demand expected for COVID-19 tests at the Eastfield Mall, officials will turn away people when the traffic volume becomes a safety hazard. Once the parking lot is backed up to Boston Road at the Stop the Spread site, those seeking tests will be asked to come back later to prevent traffic from spilling onto the busy road, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#City Hall#Long Lines#Fenway
MassLive.com

Business Monday ETC: Jan. 3, 2022

Collins Electric, now a fifth-generation electrical contracting and design firm, recently announced a change in leadership. Larry Eagan, of Longmeadow, has taken the reins as company president and CEO, while Patrick Egan, of West Springfield, has assumed the role of vice president of finance. Andrew Collins, of Springfield, the son of the company’s recently retired co-president, will take the role of vice president of operations and begin the fifth generation of family ownership.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MassLive.com

COVID hospitalizations pass 200-mark at Baystate Health

SPRINGFIELD — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Baystate Health facilities in Western Massachusetts have passed the 200-mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago. As of Saturday afternoon, there were 212 coronavirus patients at Baystate Health facilities, 29 of whom are in the critical...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield school staffing shortages may lead to COVID closings (Letters)

Westfield’s school superintendent sent the following letter to parents of schoolchildren:. Regrettably, the number of COVID-19 cases in Westfield are continuing to rise, with [the week before Christmas] alone registering 316 new positive cases. This is the highest number of weekly cases in our city since the pandemic began. As I have mentioned previously, our district has been short-staffed since the start of the 2021-22 school year, and staff and administrative absences continue to rise. The increase in COVID cases makes it more likely that we will struggle to staff all our schools every day over the next several weeks. As a result, a school may need to use an emergency closure day if we do not have enough staff to keep all students safe and well supervised. I also want to make you aware that we may also see a disruption in bus transportation due to a shortage of drivers.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Jan. 3, 2022

Holyoke native Betsy J. Bernard, a public company board director and retired president of AT&T, has accepted the role of board chair for Family Promise, a national nonprofit engaging communities to address family homelessness. She is the daughter of Barbara C. Bernard, of Holyoke, and the late George Bernard. Bernard’s...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
68K+
Followers
46K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy