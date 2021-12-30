Rep. Mike Turner to replace Nunes in top House Intel spot

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced the appointment of Rep. Mike Turner (Ohio.) as the GOP's top member on the House Intelligence Committee.

Turner is set to replace fellow Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who resigned from the position to head former President Trump 's new media venture.

In a statement on Thursday, McCarthy said Turner’s commitment to this country is “unwavering,” adding he will continue the work that Nunes left as the committee's ranking member.

“Throughout his long tenure on the Intelligence Committee, Mike established himself as a national security leader and ardent supporter of truth. Mike’s leadership of the committee will continue the great work of Congressman Nunes who has led the committee with integrity,” McCarthy said in a statement.

“Every American committed to the security and safety of this country should be well-assured of Congressman Turner’s leadership of the House Intelligence Committee,” he added.

Nunes said in the statement that he has confidence Turner “will be a fearless and skillful leader” of the committee.

“For many years, Mike has been an extremely valuable fighter for House Intelligence Committee Republicans. He was instrumental in the work we did to expose the Russia collusion hoax, and he was a major asset in demolishing the Democrats’ ridiculous accusations during the first impeachment of President Trump,” Nunes said.

“I congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as Ranking Member,” Nunes concluded.

The House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), led the impeachment inquiry into claims that Trump solicited interference from Ukraine to bolster his reelection chances.

The latest ratings from The Cook Political Report show the GOP with a clear edge in the 2022 battle for control of the House.

Nunes's resignation, and Turner's appointment to replace him, are effective Jan. 1.