Economy

S&P 500, Dow score record highs as unemployment claims drop; strong manufacturing data

By Echo Wang
Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow touched all-time highs on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as new claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the week, showing that the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 has yet to slow the U.S. economy.

A separate report showed Midwest factory activity gained a little steam this month.

Driven by gains in production, new orders and inventories, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) delivered a print of 63.1, a monthly increase of 1.3 points and 1.1 points above consensus.

A PMI number over 50 signifies expanded activity over the previous month.

The blue-chip Dow was set for a seventh-straight day of gains. The DJI last rose seven days in a row in March of this year. It last gained eight-straight days in late-July/early-August 2020.

The Labor Department announced on Thursday that the number of Americans filing for new unemployment claims dropped to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 in the week leading up to Christmas, from a revised 206,000 a week earlier. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 208,000 applications for the latest week. read more

Equities have rallied recently, despite some of the thinnest trading volumes that U.S. stock exchanges have seen due to the holidays, boosted by growing evidence that the Omicron variant causes less severe illness than the Delta strain.

Aiding sentiment, top U.S. infectious disease adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday the surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the United States is likely to peak by the end of January. read more

"The strong manufacturer data out of Chicago and an impressive initial jobless claims continue to show an economy that is quite healthy, omits the continued worries obviously over the Omicron variants,” said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina. Detrick cautioned that low holiday season trading volume could exaggerate price upwards moves.

As Wall Street's main indexes on track to end the year with their sharpest three-year surge since 1999, the attention will shift towards the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in the face of soaring prices and supply chain logjams.

The S&P 500 is set to end the year 28.8% higher, while the Dow is looking at a climb of 19%. The Nasdaq is up 23% so far in 2021.

At 2:13 PM ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 24.11 points, or 0.07%, to 36,512.74, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained 4.68 points, or 0.10%, to 4,797.74 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 64.61 points, or 0.41%, to 15,830.83.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes traded higher, led by the real estate sector (.SPLRCR).

Stock markets are currently in a seasonally strong period, also called the "Santa Claus Rally" that typically occurs in the last five trading days of the year and the first two of the new year.

Among individual stocks, Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) slipped 8%, giving back gains from the prior session as Samsung BioLogics (207940.KS) denied a media report that said the South Korean firm was in talks to buy the U.S. drugmaker. read more

Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) stock saw over 20% losses year-to-date while the overall Dow Jones stock index is on track for a 19% gain for the year.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.98-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 61 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 63 new highs and 120 new lows.

Reporting by Echo Wang in Taos, New Mexico; Additionaly reporting by Medha Singh and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US unemployment claims drop to 198,000

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year's novel coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 8,000, to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Investor's Business Daily

Santa Claus Rally Lifts Dow Jones, S&P 500 To Record Highs As 2021 Ends: Weekly Review

The traditional Santa Claus rally fueled modest gains for the major indexes, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 index hitting record highs. Coronavirus cases exploded worldwide and in the U.S. due to the more-infectious omicron variant, but hospitalizations only rose modestly while deaths remained steady or declined. The S&P 500 led the key U.S. indexes in 2021, rising more than 27% as of Dec. 30. The Nasdaq composite climbed 22%, the Dow Jones 19% with the small-cap Russell 2000 advancing 14%. Still, it was a tricky year, with short-lived advances and frequent sector rotation. Crude oil prices rebounded, with their best year since 2009.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dow, S&P close at record highs as Omicron worries ease

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 closed at all-time highs on Wednesday on a boost from retailers including Walgreens and Nike, as investors shrugged off concerns on the spreading Omicron variant. The Dow has now risen six straight trading days, marking the longest streak of gains since...
STOCKS
Janesville Gazette

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs as 2021 draws down

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
STOCKS
WDBO

Stocks meander higher, scoring record highs for S&P 500, Dow

A wobbly day of trading on Wall Street ended with most stock indexes managing slight gains, enough for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to score all-time highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after having been down 0.2% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. All three indexes started the day slightly in the green.
STOCKS
