Black employee fired by Family Dollar after she reported discrimination, NC suit says

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health suffered a data security breach last October that gave hackers access to personal information for patients and employees. Broward Health did not say how many people were affected. According to Broward Health, on October 15, 2021, an intruder gained entry to their network through the office of a third-party medical provider permitted to access the system. Broward Health discovered the intrusion on October 19, 2021, and notified the FBI and the Department of Justice. They also required a password reset for all employees and engaged a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation. The personal information accessed included name, date of birth, address, phone number, financial or bank account information, Social Security number, insurance information and account number, medical information The health agency said DOJ requested they delay releasing information about the breach so as not to compromise the investigation. It added they have no evidence that the personal information accessed was misused. Those affected are being offered identity theft fraud monitoring.

