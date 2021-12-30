ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It takes 4 Cowboys to equal 1 Kyler Murray

By Jess Root
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will face the Dallas Cowboys this weekend in Week 17. The Cowboys are a very talented team, but the Cardinals are, too. It can’t be easy for opponents to prepare for quarterback Kyler Murray.

In fact, the Cowboys don’t have a single player who can mimic what Murray is able to do.

So how do they prepare for him? According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys use four players in practice on their scout team to simulate Murray.

They use quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, cornerback C.J. Goodwin and receiver Cedric Wilson.

Murray can stay in the pocket and deliver throws. He can scramble to get free and make throws. He can take off and run. He can run the read option.

There really isn’t another player like him exactly between his throwing and running abilities.

This is the first I have heard of a team using this many players to try and prepare its defense for what Murray can do.

Basically, it takes four Cowboys to make one Kyler Murray.

That guy happens to be No. 1 for the Cardinals.

