2021: Another roller coaster year for the livestock industry

By Madelyn Ostendorf
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the cattle industry, 2021 was a roller coaster. From unpredictable prices to fighting proposals that could have a disastrous impact on producers, the industry weathered several ups and downs throughout the year. Todd Wilkinson, who operates a cow-calf and feeding operation in South Dakota, has experienced the issues...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 23% in 2021, lean hogs up 16%

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures declined Friday on profit-taking but both markets recorded yearly advances, with hogs up nearly 16% for 2021 and live cattle up 23%, the biggest rise since 2014. In the cattle market on Friday, CME February live...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures rise on supply concerns

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures climbed on Wednesday, as cash cattle prices firmed on concerns around meat supplies to meet anticipated demand going into next year, traders said. Cattle futures ended higher, as beef carcass cutout prices continued to firm and cash cattle traded higher,...
AGRICULTURE
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Livestock and forage: a year in review by Mario Villarino

Livestock and forage production are a $3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans start 2022 on positive note as strong demand supports

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures edged higher on Monday with both markets starting 2022 on a positive note as strong demand underpinned prices. Wheat gained ground, supported by shrinking world supplies. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
AGRICULTURE
#Tax Exemptions#Roller Coaster#Drought#Ncba#Wilkinson Livestock#Packers
Agriculture Online

How to wisely choose dewormers

Producers deworm cattle and other livestock to protect them from health-robbing external and internal parasites. There are several methods for administering a dewormer, but a question you should ask when choosing is, does the effectiveness match the efficiency?. John Davidson is the senior associate director for beef cattle professional services...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Farmland sale trends and prices

Farmland sales slowed down early in the pandemic but they’re roaring back. Farmland values surged in the third quarter of 2021 according to Federal Reserve Surveys of Agricultural Credit Conditions. The value of non-irrigated cropland increased by 12% or more in all participating Districts, and nearly all states saw an increase in farm real estate value.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains

(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds analyst comment, adds CHICAGO to dateline) CHICAGO/SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures were set to post yearly gains, with strong demand and supply constraints in some key production areas of the globe underpinning the markets throughout 2021. Corn futures,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Keep your 2022 grain marketing pencil sharpened, analyst says

The end of the year can be filled with emotion. There is little doubt that last year had challenges and victories. We are blessed to have made it through another year. As 2021 comes to an end, we are seeing some of the best grain and livestock pricing opportunities. When...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease as Brazilian harvest kicks off, wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked lower on Thursday as harvest of a near-record crop started in top exporter Brazil despite concerns over recent dryness hitting yields. Wheat gained more ground, while corn was flat. The Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active soybean contract slid 0.1% to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

What are farmers doing to overcome high fertilizer prices?

Skyrocketing fertilizer costs for the 2022 growing season have been making headlines for months. XtremeAg farmers report that prices have doubled or more since the 2021 growing season. As market analysts and grower groups assess the situation, farmers make plans. Five farmers from across the country break down their approach to fertility in the upcoming season.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans and corn futures rise on South American weather questions

CHICAGO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edge up on Wednesday, as concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since August. Corn futures rose on technical trading, as the market closely watches if weather woes in Argentina will impact the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Satellite imagery helps producers to observe, improve cattle weight gain

Researchers at USDA’s Agricultural Research Service have found a new way for farmers to observe and improve their cattle herd’s weight gain. Using images captured from satellites, scientists have been able to monitor the quantity and quality of forage consumed by free-range cattle to determine how foraging patterns relate to weight gain.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 crops themes from 2021

Looking back on the top agronomy issues of 2021, here’s a summary of the themes that stand out. Herbicides have been and will continue to be the backbone of weed control in crop production. They’ve stumbled, though, in recent years due to herbicide-resistant weeds. Weeds that resist herbicides...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 19-20 cents, wheat up 3-7 cents, corn up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected in wheat after market posted losses in four of the previous five sessions. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3 cents at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $8.08-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $9.89-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn but gains in soy lending support. * CBOT March corn failed to hold support above its 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Concerns about dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina support soybean market. Strong domestic demand from the crush industry adds to the bullish tone. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday afternoon to show that the U.S. soybean crush during November totaled 191.7 million tonnes. If realized, that would be the biggest November crush on record. * March soybeans last traded up 20 cents at $13.59-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cellulosic ethanol plant is retooled for renewable natural gas

Verbio North America says it will more than double the capacity of its plant in central Iowa to produce renewable natural gas from corn stover, and it plans to begin production of corn ethanol in the final months of the year. The facility was the first of three plants in the nation to return to biofuel production after faltering as a producer of cellulosic ethanol, made from grasses, woody plants, and crop residue.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Economic Forum

How farming innovations can feed the world and protect the planet

Approximately 40% of the global population cannot afford a healthy diet. Agriculture industry is vulnerable to climate impacts, making it harder to support a growing population. Innovative technologies and practices are critical to enable sustainable farming that can feed the world. Of all the challenges facing modern society, it’s crucial...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Farmers ‘to be paid to help restore natural habitats’

Farmers are to be paid to help restore natural habitats and rewild Britain in Government plans aimed at filling the gap left by EU subsidies, according to reports.A full announcement on two new schemes is set to be made at the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday by Environment Secretary George Eustice The Sunday Telegraph says that the plans include a Local Nature Recovery scheme, where funding will be provided to build new habitats, plant trees, and restore peat and wetland areas.There is also a Landscape Recovery scheme, which is aimed at helping return the British countryside to the wild.It is...
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

4 Predictions for Food and Agriculture in 2022

It can easily be said that the three greatest influences on the food and agriculture industry in modern history are technology, climate change and the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Over the last two years, farms and food manufacturers have had to contend with record-breaking weather-related catastrophes, chronic labor shortages, changing consumer expectations and the growth of cyberattacks due to a greater reliance on technology and automation.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on Plains weather forecast

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, pressured by forecasts for winter storms in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains that are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 9 cents at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 12-1/4 cents at $8.00-1/2 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-3/4 cents at $9.79-3/4 a bushel. * On a continuous basis, the front-month MGEX contract hit its lowest since Oct. 21. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 20.3% in 2021, its fifth straight yearly gain and its biggest since 2010. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL

