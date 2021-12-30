ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Bank looks out for branch staff with digital account-opening tweaks

By Miriam Cross
American Banker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital account opening became table stakes for banks during the pandemic. In late 2020, First Premier Bank in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, relaunched its own version. At the same time, it considered how it could do two things: assign credit to bankers for new accounts opened electronically and encourage people to...

pymnts

State Bank of Pakistan Opens Doors to Digital Banking

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is taking its first steps toward bringing a fully digital bank to the country. The SBP announced Monday (Jan. 3) it had introduced a licensing and regulatory framework for digital banking, with the goal of creating a bank that will offer all the services of a traditional bank without requiring customers to visit a physical branch.
WORLD
crowdfundinsider.com

Community Banks: Payments Service Chuck Looks to Emulate Zelle, Alloy Labs Aims to Provide More Digital Banking Services Going Forward

Zelle is a peer-to-peer payments service that is now utilized by over 1ooo banking apps across the US. As services like Venmo gained in popularity, traditional banks were compelled to compete and Zelle has emerged as a viable alternative to real-time transfers. Originally founded by big banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, Zelle is now controlled by these banks along with other big banks in a separate company called Early Warning Services, LLC.
ECONOMY
thepennyhoarder.com

Chase Bank Review 2022: Checking and Savings Accounts

When you think of major banking chains, Chase Bank is probably high up on your list. Not only is JPMorgan Chase one of the “Big Four” banks in America, it’s ranked by S&P Global as the largest bank in the United States. (The other three are Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup.)
CREDITS & LOANS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
downriversundaytimes.com

Identity thief opens bank accounts

SOUTHGATE — A Southgate woman said an identity thief applied for a passport in her name and used it online to open a checking and saving account in her name with a local financial institution. The victim said she has never had a passport, nor has she recently applied...
SOUTHGATE, MI
nationalmortgagenews.com

Banks, credit unions struggle with branch staffing amid COVID surge

Banks across the country are scrambling in response to rising COVID-19 infections and exposures among their employees, temporarily closing some branches or switching to drive-thru service as the omicron variant takes hold. The improvisation is nothing new for the industry, which hustled last year to provide banking services at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Banker

Credit union regulator gives preliminary go-ahead on crypto partnerships

Credit unions have received their first green light from the National Credit Union Administration to partner with crypto firms to help members to manage digital assets. Many credit unions were hesitant to delve into the cryptocurrency market amidst concerns of regulatory backlash from the NCUA. The agency offered clarity this month to address concerns voiced by many in the credit union industry.
CREDITS & LOANS
#Digital Banking#Software Company#Tech#Debit Card#First Premier Bank#United National Corp
American Banker

Consumers have lofty expectations when it comes to digital account opening

Offering consumers the ability to open accounts digitally is a key cog in the digital banking strategies of most financial services institutions. But creating a digital account opening and onboarding process that checks all of the boxes when it comes to fraud, compliance and the customer experience has been unusually challenging.
TECHNOLOGY
American Banker

Demystifying digital transformation in banking

For banks undergoing a digital transformation, and banks that are about to embark on one, it can feel like a daunting, multi-year journey that is fraught with difficult decisions and a great deal of unknowns. A new survey of banking executives, jointly conducted by American Banker and Thought Machine, reveals how U.S. banks and credit unions are approaching digital transformation, what they are getting right and where there are opportunities for improvement.
ECONOMY
American Banker

Commercial banking top trends in 2022

Although commercial banking digital transformation progress is real, threats like finding technology investments to compete with mega banks, fintech attacks on entire segments and other disruptions are growing. This popular, annual American Banker webinar will help you get ready for 2022 - the opportunities could outweigh the risks for commercial...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
American Banker

Payment firms pool resources to combat real-time fraud

One of the challenges of real-time payments is the lack of time in which to spot fraud. Adding to the risk is the growing amount of payment data from sources that aren't always connected to each other. "Where things sometimes fall apart is the fact that we still have data...
PERSONAL FINANCE
stjohnsource.com

Oriental Bank Announces Holiday Branch Schedule

Oriental Bank has announced holiday hours for the St. Thomas and St. Croix branches:. Oriental Bank customers can stay connected to their accounts through the use of Online Banking at www.orientalbank.com/usvi and Mobile Banking. Customers can also use automated voice services to access their balances, make payments, transfer funds, verify transactions and other services by calling 1-866-622-6800. The Contact Center will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 6.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Commercial Bank of Texas opens new branch in McKinney

Commercial Bank of Texas, or CBTx had its soft opening in mid-October for its new McKinney branch, located at 321 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 100. A grand opening date is coming soon. Commercial Bank of Texas is a full-service community bank that offers personal and business banking, from mortgages to financing for a business. The bank also handles personal checking and savings accounts and offers investment services insurance. 469-885-8950. www.cbtx.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
latinfinance.com

Banks take on digital competitors

In the slums and jungles of Brazil, banks have found a new source of growth since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The long lockdown for the health emergency forced people far and wide in Latin America’s largest economy to do more online, including banking. In response, banks had to step up their digitalization efforts to meet this sudden surge in digital demand, helping them in turn to improve their competitive edge with a host of new – and not so new – digital banks eating into their business.
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

How to manage your bank accounts as a solopreneur

Solopreneurs must stay on top of their business’ finances in order to succeed. Running a business is one of the most challenging things for business owners especially when they are forced to do everything on their own. However, being a solopreneur comes with its share of pride and satisfaction...
INCOME TAX
RocketCityMom

Should Spouses Have Joint Bank Accounts?

When it comes to money, we all know someone that has big opinions about merging everything together with your spouse or keeping bank accounts separate. In fact, according to the American Psychological Association (APA), 72% of adults report feeling stressed about money, and financial issues are consistently one of the top causes of marital problems. So there’s no question this can be a contentious topic up for debate – I actually have friends that swear by one or the other as being The Best Way.
DECATUR, AL
Boston Business Journal

HarborOne Bank Opens Three New Greater Boston Branches

Continuing its growth into Greater Boston, HarborOne Bank is opening new branches in Brighton, Cambridge, and Brookline, further extending HarborOne’s reach into vibrant neighborhoods in and around the city. “We’re excited to offer the people who live and work in these thriving neighborhoods, and businesses small and large, a new choice in state-of-the-art personal and business banking,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “I’m proud to say that our longstanding commitment to offering unparalleled customer service across the banking spectrum has resulted in exceptional customer loyalty and satisfaction in our current markets. We are excited to expand our Greater Boston presence and extend our commitment to customers in these new markets.” HarborOne will open the doors to the new branches at 1952-1956 Beacon Street (Cleveland Circle) in Brighton, at 1739 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, and at 473 Harvard Street in Brookline on December 13. The new locations accelerate the Bank’s expansion strategy within Greater Boston, which began with the opening of a Boston loan production office on Broad Street in the Financial District in 2018, quickly followed by a full-service branch at the same location in 2019. New HarborOne branch locations in Quincy and South Boston have opened over the last year. A market-driven activation strategy has generated over $370 million in loans outstanding and over $100 million in deposit relationships from these locations. “The banking sector in Massachusetts is undergoing rapid changes caused by mergers and acquisitions of community banks,” said Joseph Casey, HarborOne Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe our commitment to the communities we serve, our experience as hands-on neighborhood bankers, and the high quality of our consultative banking services across the board offer the kind of experience that individuals, families and businesses want.” HarborOne’s relationship banking experts, coupled with the Bank’s One2One personal appointment banking service, offer customers a unique partnership approach to delivering financials solutions, from tailored savings plans and credit management strategies for consumers to loans and lines of credit, cash management services, and growth strategies for businesses. The Bank’s One2One appointment banking service is offered in-person, over the phone, or via ZoomTM to deliver the personal service and convenience for which HarborOne is known. HarborOne will also expand its acclaimed “HarborOne U” professional development and personal enrichment educational programming to new audiences in these new markets. About HarborOne Bank HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service branches and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with offices throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and is licensed in six additional states.
BOSTON, MA

