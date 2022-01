Jim Otto couldn’t turn the television off last week. He may not shut it off any time soon. Nestled in his Auburn home, the greatest Raider of them all sat transfixed at the images that played before him — his old coach and friend in his element. John Madden, famed coach, broadcaster, gaming guru, Hall of Famer, died at 85. He lives on in the memories of those who knew him, appreciated him, played for him. Otto knew Madden as well as anyone and savored the flashbacks of the Madden look: arms flailing, mouth agape as he rampaged the sideline during the best era in NFL history. This was the 1970s, when Madden coached the Raiders.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO