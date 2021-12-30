Report: Nuggets coach, 3 players in COVID protocols; game vs. Warriors in jeopardy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors are scheduled to play the Nuggets Thursday night in Denver.

That game could now be in jeopardy.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, forwards Jeff Green and Zeke Nnaji, and guard Bones Hyland are all in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple reports.

An additional two Nuggets assistant coaches are on the virus list, according to ESPN.

The Nuggets’ injury report already had eight players on the list for either injury or non-COVID-related illness.

The team is in jeopardy of playing its home game against the Warriors if they do not have enough available players and staff.

Denver beat the Warriors 89-86 on Tuesday at the Chase Center.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry hit an NBA-record 3,000th career 3-pointer in the loss while scoring 23 points on 6-of-16 shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

