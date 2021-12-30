ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Clinic rolls into Topeka, meeting patients where they live

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 4 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Stormont Vail announced Thursday the arrival of a mobile clinic that will allow the health care provider to travel to “different areas in the city that don’t have ready access to health care and provide primary care services.”

According to a statement from Stormont Vail, The clinic-on-wheels will bring much-needed health care to North Topeka, East Topeka, and the Oakland neighborhood, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursdays, the Stormont Vail Mobile Clinic will travel to meet up with other partners in the Mobile Access Unit Partnership (MAP).

Stormont Vail mobile clinic (KSNT / photo courtesy Stormont Vail)

“It’s exciting for the community because the mobile clinic is a resource for everyone,” said Deb Yocum, Vice President of Clinic Operations. “It will help people who have transportation issues or those that feel more comfortable seeking care in a smaller setting with a smaller team. This care team has access to all the care options available within Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil if patients need those
services.”

Stormont Vail mobile clinic (KSNT / photo courtesy Stormont Vail)

The ADA-accessible mobile clinic will run by appointments but can take walk-ins as time allows. An Advanced Practice Provider (APP), who is bilingual, will be dedicated to working at the clinic, along with a registered nurse and a driver/registration attendant.

Stormont Vail said that the APP will serve about 10 to 15 patients a day ranging from well
child visits, annual physicals, chronic care follow-ups, lab work, diabetes check-ins, immunizations and
much more.

The mobile clinic started as a plan to provide care to a portion of our community that wasn’t seeking out care until they were very sick and ended up in the Emergency Department.

The 37-foot long clinic is parked for now while teams are trained to make it fully functional.

