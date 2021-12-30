ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazlet, NJ

Refrigerant leak at Costco in New Jersey sends 5 people to hospital

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vO4Ym_0dZIZYtW00

(NEXSTAR) – A Costco in New Jersey was evacuated on Wednesday morning after a refrigerant leak inside the store sickened about 20 people, according to police.

Costco staff contacted police in Hazlet Township with reports of the leak (which police described as a “Freon leak”) at approximately 6:45 a.m. before attempting to ventilate the building and delay its opening, the Hazlet Township Police Department wrote on Facebook . At around 9:30 a.m., the store called back to report approximately 20 people experiencing nausea and headaches.

The store had been evacuated by the time emergency personnel arrived. The Monmouth County EMS Task Force also provided somewhere between 15 and 20 ambulances, according to the Facebook post.

Five of the sickened individuals were ultimately sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, a representative for the Hazlet Township Police confirmed to Nexstar.

Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 US vehicles over safety issues

The Costco location remained closed on Wednesday. A representative for the location confirmed the store had reopened for normal operating hours on Thursday.

Refrigerants, such as Freon, can be dangerous if inhaled, or if they make contact with the skin or eyes in liquid form, according to the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. Exposure may cause dizziness, tremors, asphyxia, unconsciousness or even cardiac arrhythmias or arrest. Exposure to liquid forms may also cause frostbite.

Hazlet’s Office of Emergency Management was contacted for additional information concerning the specific type of refrigerant involved in Wednesday’s leak, and the status of those sickened.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia DHHR warns of spam texts asking to validate vaccine status through driver’s license

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia DHHR says that they have received reports of spam text messages asking individuals to validate their driver’s license through WV’s DMV in partnership with the United States CDC. The text reads, according to the DHHR: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” Then […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Hazlet, NJ
Hazlet, NJ
Health
WOWK 13 News

St. Albans to start using Heads Up Community app

ST. ALBANS (WOWK)—The city of St. Albans is adding a way to keep its residents connected and informed. Mayor Scott James says that the city will now start using the “Heads Up Community” app. The App is free to download and provide will push notifications specific to the city. People who sign up to use […]
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refrigerant#Cdc#Hospital#Nexstar#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
WOWK 13 News

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,072,663 +18,942 Hospitalizations 96,976 +350 ICU admissions 11,803 +37 Deaths* 29,447 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Costco
WOWK 13 News

State police urge motorists to delay travel during storm

RICHMOND, VA (AP) — Virginia State Police say they’re preparing for the winter weather that’s poised to affect much of the state. And they say Virginia’s drivers should be too.  State police said in a news release Sunday that Virginians should plan ahead and avoid traveling during the upcoming storm that will strike large potions […]
RICHMOND, VA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy